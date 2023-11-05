“6th China International Import Expo: Embracing Global Cooperation and Economic Progress”

Shanghai, China – From November 5th to 10th, the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held offline in Shanghai. The event, themed around import, showcased China‘s commitment to opening up its market to the world and promoting economic globalization.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in his address at the previous CIIE, emphasized China‘s dedication to mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation with other nations. This year’s event welcomed guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations. Over 3,400 companies participated in the exhibition, with nearly 410,000 professional visitors registering. The exhibition area reached a record high, with special booths accounting for almost 95%.

The expo serves as a vital platform for connecting domestic and international enterprises. It acts as a bridge for businesses from various countries to enter the Chinese market, driving economic transformation, industrial upgrading, and consumption upgrading domestically. In the past five CIIEs, around 131 countries and international organizations participated, launching approximately 2,000 new products, technologies, and services. The cumulative intended transaction volume reached nearly $350 billion.

President Xi Jinping’s vision for the CIIE is to have it held at a high level every year, achieving better results with each iteration. The event has become a window for China to showcase its new development pattern, a platform to promote high-level opening up, and an international public product shared by the world.

The CIIE has been successful in attracting global companies and fostering international cooperation. German glass manufacturer SCHOTT Group, known for its zero-degree glass-ceramic, has participated in the CIIE for six consecutive years, showcasing its investment in China. Over the past five years, the company has invested more than 170 million euros in China and witnessed continuous growth in its performance.

China has demonstrated its commitment to opening up through various measures implemented in recent years. This includes the addition of the Lingang New Area in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, acceleration of the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, implementation of negative lists for cross-border service trade and foreign investment access, and the full effect of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. These actions have effectively deepened China‘s opening-up policy.

The CIIE serves as a platform for China to create international public goods and practice the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind. It has become more inclusive, with participating countries representing five continents. The event supports the participation of enterprises from the least developed countries by providing free booths and other facilitation methods.

According to Haili Turk, an economics professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology, the CIIE symbolizes China‘s firm support for free trade and globalization, especially in a time of trade restrictions and geopolitical conflicts. The expo demonstrates China‘s commitment to expanding opening up and has become a significant event in the international trade landscape.

The CIIE not only benefits China but also offers new opportunities to countries around the world. Through the expo, agricultural and food products from Ecuador and Benin will enter the Chinese market. High-tech products, such as hydrogen fuel cell heat exchangers, actively powered prosthetic knee joints, and precision diagnosis and treatment solutions for pancreatic cancer, will be unveiled. The CIIE showcases China‘s focus on high-quality development, with areas such as energy, low-carbon and environmental protection technology, crop seed industry, and integrated circuits experiencing a 30% increase compared to the previous session.

The 6th China International Import Expo brings together global cooperation and economic progress. As China continues to open up its market and promote economic globalization, the CIIE serves as a platform for countries to share new opportunities and jointly work towards prosperity and progress.

