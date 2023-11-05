“The Sixth China International Import Expo Achieves All-Green Electricity Consumption”

Shanghai, China – In a significant environmental milestone, the Sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) has successfully purchased 8 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity through inter-provincial green electricity trading. This groundbreaking initiative marks the first time that the CIIE will achieve an all-green electricity exhibition, with the potential to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 3,360 tons.

Reporters learned from the State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Company that the green electricity procurement will cover the period before, during, and after the CIIE. The company’s proactive approach in securing environmentally-friendly sources of electricity underscores China‘s commitment to sustainability and climate change mitigation.

The integration of green electricity into the CIIE’s power supply aligns with China‘s broader goals of adopting cleaner energy sources and reducing its carbon footprint. By promoting renewable energy use, the nation aims to combat climate change, improve air quality, and enhance the well-being of its citizens.

The State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Company has played a crucial role in facilitating the green electricity trading for the CIIE. Their efforts have not only ensured a sustainable power supply but have also contributed to China‘s drive towards achieving carbon neutrality.

To further emphasize the importance of this development, a photo captured by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting showcases staff from the State Grid Shanghai Qingpu Power Supply Company inspecting a substation on November 4. This image symbolizes the commitment of these professionals in working towards a greener energy future.

In addition, a power inspection robot operated automatically in a substation in Qingpu District, Shanghai, during the same inspection. Demonstrating the integration of advanced technology into the power sector, this robot exemplifies China‘s dedication to harnessing innovation for sustainable development.

Furthermore, State Grid Shanghai Qingpu Power Supply Company staff worked tirelessly in the frontline command center for power supply guarantee at the China International Import Expo. Their dedication and commitment to ensuring a reliable and sustainable power supply played a pivotal role in enabling the CIIE to achieve this remarkable milestone.

The achievement of an all-green electricity exhibition at the Sixth China International Import Expo highlights the importance of sustainable practices, not just within the event but across industries worldwide. It serves as a powerful reminder that transitioning towards cleaner energy sources is not only feasible but also essential for a greener, more sustainable future.

As China continues to set ambitious targets for carbon neutrality, initiatives like the CIIE’s all-green electricity consumption demonstrate the country’s commitment to leading the global transition towards a low-carbon society. By prioritizing sustainable practices, China sets a powerful example for other nations to follow, inspiring collective action to combat climate change and create a better planet for future generations.

Photo credit: Xinhua News Agency reporter Ding Ting

