The 2022 China International Intelligent Industry Expo was recently held in Chongqing. Many academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Chinese Academy of Engineering and heads of well-known enterprises participated in the conference online and gave video speeches to discuss new technologies and trends in the construction of “smart cities”. , new trends, etc.

This conference continues the theme of “Intelligence: Empowering the Economy and Adding Color to Life”, focusing on the annual theme of “Smart City”, which will be held online.

In the exhibition area, the reporter saw that the digital Dazu Rock Carvings, which can interact with tourists, adopts the leading industry-standard scanning technology to quickly and efficiently restore the fine texture and real historical appearance of the Dazu Rock Carvings. In addition, the latest digital rendering is used in the later stage. The technical processing ensures that the smaller figures of the stone carvings under the detailed carving can also be restored to life.

Cai Guangzhong, Chairman of Chongqing Software Association, Chairman of Chongqing Digital Content Industry Alliance: We used digital rendering technology to move Dazu Rock Carvings from offline to online, and use digital technology to preserve them forever.

In the past four years, with the help of the Smart Expo, Chongqing has grown to 1,704 enterprises in the core industries of the digital economy above designated size, and the added value of the digital economy has increased by an average of 16% annually.

