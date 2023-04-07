Home News China is flexing its muscles
China is flexing its muscles

by admin
China is flexing its muscles

Three Chinese warships have passed through the waters around the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Friday. Taipei spotted three Chinese warships and a helicopter nearby on Thursday. China also imposed sanctions on Friday, including on Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim. She was banned from entering China.

