Three Chinese warships have passed through the waters around the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Friday. Taipei spotted three Chinese warships and a helicopter nearby on Thursday. China also imposed sanctions on Friday, including on Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim. She was banned from entering China.

