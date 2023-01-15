Chinese New Year is the time of the largest human migration in the world.
Many citizens take to the streets to buy the traditional Chinese dresses that are offered for sale before the Lunar New Year celebrations.
Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on January 22, 2023, heralding the start of ‘The Year of the Rabbit’.
EFE
