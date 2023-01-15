Home News China is getting ready to receive the Lunar New Year, this January 22
China is getting ready to receive the Lunar New Year, this January 22

Bangkok (Thailand), 13/01/2023.- Shoppers look at Chinese traditional dresses which are offered for sale ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 13 January 2023. The Chinese lunar new year, or Spring Festival, falls on 22 January 2023 and heralds the start of the ‘Year of the Rabbit’. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Chinese New Year is the time of the largest human migration in the world.

Many citizens take to the streets to buy the traditional Chinese dresses that are offered for sale before the Lunar New Year celebrations.

Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, falls on January 22, 2023, heralding the start of ‘The Year of the Rabbit’.

EFE

