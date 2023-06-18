China. Is it a real thaw with the US?

by Francesco Giappichini –

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left for Beijing on an official visit. The head of the stars and stripes diplomacy will be back in Washington on June 21, as he will make a stop in London, to participate in the Conference on aid and reconstruction of Ukraine. The stay could sanction the thaw between China and the United States that many are hoping for, after the so-called “spy balloon crisis” of February ’23. The diplomatic turmoil of those days led the White House to cancel Blinken’s imminent departure, which President Joe Biden and his counterpart Xi Jinping had scheduled during their last meeting: the one held on the sidelines of the 17th Group Summit of the winds (G20), celebrated in November ’22 in Bali in Indonesia.

In that circumstance, Washington feared that the meeting would focus only on the question of the downed spy balloon, and that the strategic interests of the United States would be lost sight of. Before any consideration, it must be stated that Blinken’s journey will have great importance for future Sino-American relations; and not only because the last official visit of a secretary of state to the Asian country dates back to October 1818. On the occasion, Mike Pompeo, and we are in the Trump era, visited his counterpart Wang Yi, who left his office months ago (although retaining political influence, thanks to his position as director of the Office of the central foreign affairs commission ).

The visit will also be important because it will be a sort of baptism of fire for the new Foreign Minister Qin Gang, because the aim will be bilateral with Xi Jinping, and because the next summit between the Chinese president and the Biden. And yet many analysts fear that it will not be a decisive stage in the path of the hoped-for thaw between China and the United States. In fact, the meeting was requested by Washington, with the main objective of fully reopening the reciprocal channels of communication: in general between the two administrations, but above all between the Armed Forces. Obviously in order to avoid, precisely according to the wishes of the White House, that air or naval accidents (similar to those of recent months) could cause a military escalation.

However, on the part of Beijing, at least according to most analysts, there would be a decisive closure in this regard. In summary, for the Chinese, establishing rigid rules would mean legitimizing the US presence in areas that are sensitive for Beijing: not only the Taiwan Strait, but also the South China Sea (think of the claim to the entire archipelago of the Spratly Islands by the Dragon). Sinologist Francesco Sisci, a professor at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, explains it well: «America would like to establish rules of engagement with China as there were with the Soviet Union at the time of the Cold War. China doesn't want to for a thousand reasons»; in short, the United States "would like protocols, the Chinese do not want them because they believe it would be like legalizing these American patrols". Blinken will then not fail to warn his interlocutors against supplying weapons to Russia, as it would mean crossing a red line. And we can bet that Beijing will respond as in the past: "If we really want to stop the war, save lives and achieve peace, we shouldn't send weapons to the battlefield."