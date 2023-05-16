China is ready to “squash any form of Taiwan independence”

This was declared by the Chinese Army while the US is preparing to intensify the sale of weapons to the island.

China‘s People’s Liberation Army is ready to “resolutely crush any form of Taiwan independence” against a backdrop of rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific region as the US prepares to step up arms sales to the island .

An increase in exchanges between the Taipei Armed Forces and Washington is an “extremely wrong and dangerous move,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Colonel Tan Kefei said at a press conference on Wednesday. «[Esos intercambios] they have shaken the foundations of Sino-US relations and have undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” he added.

He also stated that the Chinese Army “continues to strengthen military training and preparations and will resolutely crush any form of Taiwanese independence secession along with attempts at external interference, and will resolutely uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Tan’s comments were in response to a question about reports that US President Joe Biden is preparing to approve $500 million worth of arms sales to Taiwan, as well as sending more than 100 military personnel to evaluate training methods.