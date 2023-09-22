China, Japan, and South Korea to Resume Trilateral Leaders’ Summit: A PR Show to Counter the Camp David Summit

China, Japan, and South Korea to Hold Trilateral Summit to Discuss Resumption

by Wang Qian and Li Hui, Voice of Hope, September 20, 2023

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on September 19 that China, Japan, and South Korea are set to hold meetings in Seoul on September 26 to discuss the resumption of the trilateral leaders’ summit. The news was quoted by “Yonhap News Agency” from official sources. This summit, which has been suspended for nearly four years, aims to be held within this year. Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Chung Byung-won, Foreign Affairs Review Officer of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takehiro Funakoshi, and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China Nong Rong will be attending the meeting.

The China-Japan-ROK Leaders’ Summit, which was initiated in 2008, has been held eight times thus far. The last meeting took place in Chengdu in December 2019, where former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and former South Korean President Moon Jae-in were in attendance.

According to a report by Japan’s “Kyodo News,” the summit has not been held for three consecutive years due to strained Japan-South Korea relations caused by the issue of conscripted labor during World War II and the impact of the CCP virus (COVID-19) pandemic. If the summit can be restarted this time, economic cooperation and personnel exchanges are expected to be key topics for discussion.

South Korea’s ambassador to the United States, Cho Hyun-dong, mentioned last month that the South Korean government was coordinating with Japan and China. He stated that Japan has responded positively, and China has also been quite positive about the summit’s resumption.

In a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister of South Korea, it was announced that Prime Minister Han Byul-soo will represent the South Korean government at the opening ceremony of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on the 23rd. Jang Mi-ran, executive deputy minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of South Korea, will accompany the Prime Minister. This move is seen as a sign of South Korea’s desire to improve Sino-South Korean relations.

The decision to resume the trilateral summit comes after a summit held last month at Camp David, where U.S. President Biden, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yue, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida issued a joint statement expressing their opposition to the behavior of the Chinese Communist Party in maritime disputes. The joint statement emphasized the need for closer cooperation between the U.S., Japan, and South Korea, including regular joint military exercises and annual summits.

Wang Juntao, a doctor of political science at Columbia University and chairman of the National Committee of the China Democratic Party, believes that the resumption of the China-Japan-ROK summit is a response to the Camp David summit. He argues that China is attempting to win over South Korea and Japan to undermine the alliance formed by the United States, Japan, and South Korea. Wang also points out that economic and trade interests, as well as the North Korea issue, play a significant role in China‘s strategy.

The upcoming trilateral summit is expected to address practical issues and serve as a public relations move by China to counter the influence of the Camp David Conference. The outcome of the summit will have implications for regional relations and future cooperation.

