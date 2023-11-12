China-Kazakhstan Visa Exemption Agreement Boosts Entry-Exit at Horgos Port

China-Kazakhstan Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement Sparks Increase in Travel and Trade

In a move aimed at boosting trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges, the mutual visa exemption agreement between China and Kazakhstan officially came into effect on November 10. This groundbreaking agreement has already seen Horgos Port welcome an influx of inbound passengers, marking a significant milestone in China-Kazakhstan relations.

The first batch of inbound passengers after the agreement came into effect were welcomed at the joint inspection hall of Xinjiang Horgos Port, with 18 passengers taking an international passenger bus to Yarkent, Kazakhstan, for cross-border tourism and business exchanges.

Businessman Dosmuhan Quhan from Almaty, Kazakhstan, expressed his delight at the newfound ease of travel, stating, “I didn’t get a visa before, but now I can pass (entry and exit) at any time, and I can see my clients.”

The agreement states that Chinese citizens holding certain passports and Kazakhstani citizens with ordinary passports and proof of return to the country can conduct private business, tourism, and other activities without needing to apply for a visa.

Fu Lei, deputy director of the Port Administration Bureau of the Xinjiang Horgos Economic Development Zone, emphasized the positive impact of the policy, stating that it will greatly promote the common development of trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

With more Kazakhstani businessmen conducting trade between China and Kazakhstan under the favorable policy of mutual visa exemption, the entry-exit passengers at the Horgos Highway Port have surged dramatically, surpassing 1,300 on the day of the visa exemption.

To accommodate this surge, the Xinjiang Horgos Entry-Exit Border Inspection Station has increased the number of manual channels to ensure passengers can clear customs quickly and safely.

Furthermore, Horgos International Highway Bus Station has deployed 60 passenger vehicles departing from Urumqi and passing through Horgos, connecting the city with Urumqi, Yining, and Yarkent and Almaty in Kazakhstan.

The implementation of the mutual visa exemption policy has marked a new chapter in China-Kazakhstan relations, with hopes for increased cooperation and exchanges between the two countries.

Zhao Yamin, Li Ming, and Li Yong reported from Horgos City, Xinjiang.