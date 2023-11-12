China-Kyrgyzstan Postal Trucks ‘Kashgar’ Launch from Xinjiang Kashgar International Mail Exchange Bureau

The Xinjiang Kashgar International Mail Exchange Bureau has made a significant stride in international postal services with the operationalization of the first batch of China-Kyrgyzstan postal trucks “Kashgar”. This development marks a milestone in enhancing cross-border mail delivery efficiency and service quality, and promoting economic and social development in the Kashgar region.

The Kashgar International Mail Exchange Bureau, located in the Kashgar Comprehensive Bonded Zone, is a key component of the China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Zone. It integrates postal production institutions and the planning of the bonded zone to facilitate international mail customs clearance services. This move is set to enrich the customs clearance services of the Kashgar Comprehensive Bonded Zone and further expand international trade channels.

Tang Xinlei, the deputy general manager of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Branch of China Post Group Co., Ltd., emphasized the importance of the Kashgar International Mail Exchange Bureau as a platform for improving cross-border mail delivery efficiency and service quality. The bureau is expected to strengthen cooperation with Central Asian countries, ultimately contributing to the rapid economic and social development of the Kashgar region.

On November 12th, the first batch of six Sino-Kyrgyzstan postal trucks “Kashgar” departed from the Kashgar Comprehensive Bonded Zone to Kyrgyzstan, symbolizing the commencement of enhanced postal services between China and Kyrgyzstan. This initiative is anticipated to bolster collaboration and trade between the two countries, showcasing the potential for further growth and development in the region.

