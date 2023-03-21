China Life Insurance Yueyang Branch solidly carried out consumer rights protection education and publicity week activities

All media news from Yueyang Daily (correspondent Shen Jiani)In order to solidly carry out the work of protecting the rights and interests of financial consumers, further improve the self-protection awareness and risk prevention ability of financial consumers, and help create a harmonious financial ecological environment, recently, China Life Yueyang Branch organized 8 business halls in the city’s system to fully launch, through the line Carry out publicity activities through multiple channels, online and offline, inside and outside the hall.

The first is to base ourselves on the outlets and ensure the depth of publicity. In the system business halls of the city, the promotional slogans such as “Building an Honest Consumption Environment and Boosting Confidence in Financial Consumption” are played on LED screens in a rolling manner, and a promotional platform is set up, posters are posted, and promotional foldouts are placed to create a good atmosphere for activities. Set up a consultation desk, staffed with consultants, take the initiative to give risk reminders to consumers who come to handle business, such as personal information, account security protection, and financial fraud prevention, explain consumer rights related knowledge, and enhance consumer rights protection awareness.

The second is to focus on key areas and increase the temperature of publicity. Focus on key groups such as “one old, one young, one new”, call on all institutions in the city’s system to “go out”, organize activities such as “entering communities, schools, business circles, and workplaces” for financial knowledge, and establish normal The “Public Education Service Area” was transformed, and publicity and education materials were regularly updated for consumers to read; the “Outdoor Worker’s Station” of the business outlets was used as a position for financial knowledge publicity. Effectively improve the ability to identify and prevent financial risks.

The third is that technology helps the elderly to bridge the digital divide. In order to solve the difficulties of elderly customers using mobile Internet applications, China Life Insurance Company, relying on technological empowerment, warmly launched the life insurance APP respecting the elderly model. The air customer service remote call-in mode assists in handling, implements the traditional virtue of respecting the elderly into every detail of customer service, and strives to make every customer feel the warmth of insurance services.

The fourth is to strengthen the construction of a culture of integrity and continue to optimize the business environment. Strengthen the obligation of financial consumer protection education and training from the management level to the grassroots employees, extensively carry out publicity and education activities on consumer protection themes, continue to improve employees’ awareness of integrity, and integrate the concept of integrity culture and consumer rights protection into the entire process of company operations. The General Manager Reception Day was carried out. Pei Shuuoguo, Secretary of the Party Committee and General Manager of China Life Yueyang Branch, approached customers face-to-face, answered customer questions, listened to customer needs, popularized financial consumption knowledge, and demonstrated the company’s good customer-centric corporate image.

China Life Insurance Yueyang Branch will continue to focus on consumers, solidly promote the protection of financial consumer rights, continue to improve the breadth and depth of education and publicity, and integrate the concept of integrity culture and consumer rights protection into the company’s entire operation process to help boost financial services. Consumer confidence contributes to China Life’s efforts to maintain financial security and stability and create a fair financial environment.