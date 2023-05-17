China Life joins hands with Heku to help “new mature age groups” enjoy retirement with peace of mind- Business Times

Launched the exclusive insurance product “Heli Anxin” to strengthen protection and asset allocation

According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, as of March this year, there were more than 7.12 million people in Taiwan between the ages of 45 and 65. This group of new mature age groups has different needs from the elders of the previous generation. They are more independent, have more imaginations about future retirement, and pursue A richer and more diverse life. Heku Bank recommends that the new mature age group can make good use of the U.S. dollar interest rate variable whole life insurance to provide more comprehensive protection. For example, in cooperation with China Life, the exclusive product “China Life Heli Anxin U.S. dollar interest rate variable whole life insurance – regular payment type” , can strengthen security, and also has the function of asset allocation, so that retirement life will be more colorful in the future.

“China Life Heli Anxin U.S. Dollar Variable Interest Rate Whole Life Insurance – Regular Payment Type” is denominated in U.S. dollars and offers a variety of rate discounts, up to 3.0% when eligible. You can enjoy lifelong protection up to the age of 110 after paying for this product for 6 years. The insurance limit ranges from US$3,000 to US$6 million (the age of the policyholder is over 16 years old), and the insurance limit from 0 to 15 years old is US$3,000 to US$350,000. , people can choose according to their age and their own needs. This product also provides a disability exemption mechanism for grades 2 to 6, which can not only transfer risks, keep the protection uninterrupted, but also effectively play the function of family protection. More importantly, policyholders can choose the payment method of death insurance (not including funeral expenses insurance) or total disability insurance according to their own needs in one lump sum or in installments, so that this care can continue to protect their beloved family members.

At the same time, policyholders enjoy the opportunity to enjoy value-added rewards and sharing funds Note 6 (not a guaranteed benefit item) every year based on the announced interest rate (not fixed, the actual announced interest rate is mainly based on China Life’s announcement), and at the end of life, they can Apply for early payment of insurance money, use it independently or realize your unfulfilled dreams. Take 50-year-old Mr. Jin as an example to apply for “China Life Heli Anxin U.S. Dollar Interest Rate Variable Whole Life Insurance – Regular Payment Type” with a payment period of 6 years. The insured amount at the time of application is 69,706 USD. The fee is US$5,000. Assuming that the announced interest rate is 3.8% in the following years, the value-added feedback sharing payment is chosen to increase the insurance amount by paying off the insurance. When Mr. Jin reaches the insurance age of 79, the life insurance coverage will reach US$75,502.

Heku Bank achieves the goal of customer asset planning with sound insurance and wealth management and protection. It has long cooperated with China Life to launch insurance products suitable for customers, and provides customers with professional financial management and inheritance planning services to meet the protection needs of all stages of life. Heku Bank keeps abreast of the pulse of market trends, introduces a variety of products to meet customer needs, and is committed to providing warm services. At the same time, combined with the financial industry to implement corporate social responsibility, the company launched green financial products and fulfilled the responsibility of the financial industry for ESG, which was highly recognized by the public.