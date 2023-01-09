Home News China lifts lockdown: Young ‘voluntarily infected’ and worried elders – BBC News 中文
China lifts lockdown: Young 'voluntarily infected' and worried elders – BBC News 中文

China lifts lockdown: Young 'voluntarily infected' and worried elders – BBC News 中文

The absolute dominant strains of the novel coronavirus currently circulating in China are Omicron BA.5.2 and BF.7. Health officials said that the XBB.1.5 mutant strain that is prevalent in the United States and other places “has not formed an advantage in transmission in China.”

A sudden reversal in China‘s anti-epidemic policies over the past month has led to a wave of new crown infections sweeping the country. The booster vaccination rate of the new crown vaccine for the elderly in China is not high, and the choice of vaccine is relatively simple. How to prevent the elderly from getting infected has become a worrying issue for every household. Especially for rural families, under the rapid unblocking, people worry about whether the medicine and medical system will be overwhelmed.

But ending the three-year strict epidemic prevention measures also has supporters. Some young people in China told the BBC that they hoped that life would “return to normal” after the lockdown was lifted.

Wang Zhihong, a professor of pediatrics and health policy at Stanford University in the United States, told the BBC that in the face of future epidemic situations, given the large number of infections, China should “systematically collect data on emerging virus variants to ensure that there are no new variants.” pose a greater threat than existing variants.”

Wang Zhihong believes that the Chinese government should also prepare routine antipyretic drugs and effective antiviral drugs for patients with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In the face of a new generation of more effective mRNA vaccines, it may be time for Beijing to seriously review its vaccine policy.

