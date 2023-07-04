China limits exports of chip materials in tech war with US By Reuters

© Reuters. The flags of China and the United States are displayed on a circuit board with semiconductor chips, February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China‘s restrictions on exports of some metals widely used for semiconductors, electric vehicles and high-tech industries have exacerbated the trade war with the United States and could potentially cause further disruption to global supply chains.

Yesterday, China‘s Commerce Ministry announced it would control exports of eight gallium-based and six germanium-based products effective August 1 to protect national security, a move seen by analysts as a response to heightened security concerns. US efforts to curb China‘s technological advances.

Firms taken aback by the news have scrambled to secure supplies: A US semiconductor wafer maker said it will apply for export permits to reassure investors, while a China-based germanium producer said it would Due to soaring prices, overnight customer inquiries have arrived.

“China has targeted US trade restrictions where there are more interests,” said Peter Arkell, president of the Global Mining Association of China.

According to Jefferies analysts, the timing of the measure seems to suggest that it could be related to the visit to Beijing by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, scheduled for this week, and Washington could cancel the trip.

Some industry players have said they fear China could adopt new restrictions on exports of rare earths, after slashing deliveries 12 years ago following a dispute with Japan. Rare earths are a group of metals used in electric vehicles and military equipment, and China is by far the world‘s largest producer.

“Gallium and germanium are just some of the minor metals that are so important to the range of technology products and China is the major producer of most of these metals. It is a fantasy to suggest that another country could replace China in the short term. or even in the medium term,” Arkell said.

China produces most of the world‘s gallium and germanium. In 2022, the top importers of Chinese gallium-based products were Japan, Germany and the Netherlands, the Caixin website said, citing customs data. The main importers of germanium products are Japan, France, Germany and the United States.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing by Claudia Cristoferi)

