Since protests against the new crown eradication measures broke out in several cities in China last week, Guangzhou, Beijing and Chongqing have successively loosened control. Chinese leader Xi Jinping also said in a meeting with EU officials that Omicron is less deadly and paves the way for looser epidemic prevention and control.

According to the latest data from the National Health and Medical Commission of China, on Friday (December 2) there were more than 33,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in China, of which asymptomatic infections accounted for the majority, exceeding 29,000.

Xi Jinping’s response

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on young people frustrated with years of the coronavirus pandemic, but says the current Omicron variant paves the way for fewer restrictions, EU officials said. .

Cities in China have begun to use antigen rapid tests to replace nucleic acid tests, but the results of antigen tests have not been officially recognized on a large scale.

According to Reuters, a senior EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, outlined the main points of European Council President Charles Michel’s visit to Beijing. Michel met Xi on Thursday with other senior EU officials. See also Citroën and electrification: the success of the ë-C4 and the Ami

A senior EU official said: “The response we got from President (Xi Jinping) was to explain why there were protests. Because after 3 years of the new crown epidemic, people are frustrated, mainly students or teenagers.”

“Chairman Xi said that now the new coronavirus in China is mainly Omicron. The previous Delta variant was more deadly, and Omicron was less deadly, which opened the way for deregulation… We have already done so in some The district sees this happening.”

The EU official said that Michel told Xi that in Europe the focus in the first phase of the epidemic was mainly on isolation, quarantine and testing, but then shifted to vaccination.

Another senior EU official said: “My feeling is that this is useful information. I have the feeling that China will seek to encourage its citizens to get vaccinated, taking a little bit of the European experience.”

In addition, high-level Chinese government officials recently held a symposium on epidemic prevention and control for two consecutive days. Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan stated at both symposiums that the pathogenicity of the Omicron virus has weakened and that prevention and control measures will be optimized. Unlike most previous meetings, Sun Chunlan did not mention sticking to the “zero clearing” policy both times.

How will the local government act after the high-level officials let go

The statements of Xi Jinping and Sun Chunlan seem to send a signal that China‘s top authorities have relaxed the zero-clearing control measures. In recent days, Guangzhou, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and other places have successively relaxed their epidemic prevention and control measures.

On November 30, Guangzhou announced the further optimization of prevention and control measures, which required the scientific and accurate delineation of high-risk areas, and timely unblocking of those meeting the unblocking conditions. The scope of close contact screening shall not be expanded, and the scope of nucleic acid testing shall not be expanded.

Beijing has successively announced that starting from December 5th, buses and subways will not refuse passengers without a 48-hour nucleic acid negative certificate; when medical and health institutions at all levels and types of Beijing check their health codes, they will not be allowed to refuse entry to patients without a 48-hour nucleic acid negative result. ; From November 30th, people who have no social activities such as long-term home-based elderly, home office and study personnel, infants and young children, may not participate in community nucleic acid screening if they have no need to go out.

Chengdu announced that starting from December 2, citizens can enter public places and take public transportation by presenting their green health codes, taking temperature measurements, and scanning site codes, and will no longer be required to check nucleic acid test certificates; To show a negative nucleic acid certificate, you only need to show your own health code.

However, when the measures were gradually relaxed in various places, Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province stated on December 1 that the efforts of the past ten days should not be given up under the circumstance that “dynamic clearing” can be achieved in a short period of time. “It’s a pity that it can be cleared but not cleared!”

The announcement drew a lot of criticism. Just one day later, Jinzhou announced that from 6:00 on December 2, the city’s main urban area (except for local high-risk areas announced by various districts) will resume production and living order.

"I think we've seen protests disappear in China, and the reason they're gone is that they actually worked," said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

According to Chinese media Yicai Global, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Tianjin, Beijing, and Chongqing have successively issued new travel policies. Based on the population of these cities, the travel of more than 100 million people will become more convenient due to the new policy.

“I think we’ve seen protests disappear in China, and the reason they’re gone is that they actually worked,” Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said at an American University event in Washington, Reuters reported. “

“They allowed people to quarantine at home, not in fever clinics. They said they would gradually open up,” Sherman said of Beijing’s response.