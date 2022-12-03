Home News China lowers nucleic acid testing requirements in many places, EU official says Xi admits virus is less deadly – BBC News 中文
News

China lowers nucleic acid testing requirements in many places, EU official says Xi admits virus is less deadly – BBC News 中文

by admin

news/240/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1253B/production/_127876057_gettyimages-1245319656.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>Since protests against the new crown prevention and control measures broke out in several cities in China last week, Guangzhou, Beijing and Chongqing have gradually loosened control.

image source,Getty Images

Since protests against the new crown eradication measures broke out in several cities in China last week, Guangzhou, Beijing and Chongqing have successively loosened control. Chinese leader Xi Jinping also said in a meeting with EU officials that Omicron is less deadly and paves the way for looser epidemic prevention and control.

According to the latest data from the National Health and Medical Commission of China, on Friday (December 2) there were more than 33,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in China, of which asymptomatic infections accounted for the majority, exceeding 29,000.

Xi Jinping’s response

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has blamed mass protests in Chinese cities on young people frustrated with years of the coronavirus pandemic, but says the current Omicron variant paves the way for fewer restrictions, EU officials said. .

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Cities in China have begun to use antigen rapid tests to replace nucleic acid tests, but the results of antigen tests have not been officially recognized on a large scale.

According to Reuters, a senior EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity, outlined the main points of European Council President Charles Michel’s visit to Beijing. Michel met Xi on Thursday with other senior EU officials.

See also  Citroën and electrification: the success of the ë-C4 and the Ami

You may also like

Cremona, with pipes they beat two boys: 8...

Drivers strike Arriva, the garrison of 50 workers...

great resignations and silent abandonment: how the world...

Vaccines, obligations and prohibitions: the public interest always...

Ivrea, the police rescue a wandering dog in...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

Discounted tickets to relaunch the Corso cinema in...

Off-road car in Umbria, four young people dead

They attacked petrol stations, indictment for three members...

From the Colibrì group to Pian Castaldi: tributes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy