China lowers short-term borrowing costs in light of the slowing economy – Al Ghad Channel

China‘s central bank on Tuesday cut interest for short-term lending for the first time in 10 months, in an effort to restore market confidence and support a stalled recovery from the pandemic in the world‘s second-largest economy.

This may mean that urgent stimulus measures can be taken to support growth.

The People’s Bank of China cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90% from 2.00% on Tuesday, injecting 2 billion yuan ($279.97 million) through the short-term bond instrument.

The yuan reached a six-month low of 7.1680 per dollar after the interest rate decision.

China continues to buck global central banks as it pursues accommodative monetary policies to support growth while its major peers raise interest rates to curb rising consumer prices.

Traders and analysts said Tuesday’s rate cut indicated policymakers were increasingly concerned about the strength of China‘s recovery.