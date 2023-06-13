Home » China lowers short-term borrowing costs in light of the slowing economy – Al Ghad Channel
News

China lowers short-term borrowing costs in light of the slowing economy – Al Ghad Channel

by admin
China lowers short-term borrowing costs in light of the slowing economy – Al Ghad Channel
Chinese 100-yuan banknotes – Reuters

China‘s central bank on Tuesday cut interest for short-term lending for the first time in 10 months, in an effort to restore market confidence and support a stalled recovery from the pandemic in the world‘s second-largest economy.

This may mean that urgent stimulus measures can be taken to support growth.

The People’s Bank of China cut its seven-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.90% from 2.00% on Tuesday, injecting 2 billion yuan ($279.97 million) through the short-term bond instrument.

The yuan reached a six-month low of 7.1680 per dollar after the interest rate decision.

China continues to buck global central banks as it pursues accommodative monetary policies to support growth while its major peers raise interest rates to curb rising consumer prices.

Traders and analysts said Tuesday’s rate cut indicated policymakers were increasingly concerned about the strength of China‘s recovery.

See also  China scraps entry quarantine, renames 'coronavirus' to 'coronavirus infection' - BBC News 中文

You may also like

Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván...

Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest...

In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested...

Odebrecht: ex-minister of transport, Cecilia Álvarez, will be...

Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in...

Hitmen murdered a worker in the downtown area...

Bimbo died of cancer, at trial managers of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy