China-made large aircraft C919: When will it be able to “share the world” with Boeing and Airbus? – BBC News Chinese

China-made large aircraft C919: When will it be able to “share the world” with Boeing and Airbus?

China’s long-awaited domestically produced large aircraft, the C919, successfully made its maiden commercial flight on May 28, 2023. Manufactured by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), the C919 marks a significant milestone in China’s aviation industry. However, the question remains: when will it be able to compete with the likes of American Boeing and European Airbus on the global stage?

The project to develop the C919 was established in 2007, and it took 15 years for the aircraft to finally take to the skies commercially. With high hopes of breaking the monopoly of Boeing and Airbus, China aims to capture a share of the trillion-dollar aviation market.

Optimists in China believe that the C919, being a product of state-owned enterprises, will receive substantial policy support and face a unique market environment in the country. However, skeptics point to the fact that the C919’s engine relies on European and American manufacturing, which could ultimately prove to be a major obstacle for China’s ambitions.

In an effort to gauge the gap between China’s ambition and the reality, BBC Chinese interviewed industry insiders to uncover the major advantage, obstacle, and key point surrounding the C919’s entry into the global aviation market.

While the C919’s successful maiden flight is a significant achievement for China, it remains to be seen when the aircraft will be able to compete with Boeing and Airbus on a global scale. As China continues to invest in its aviation industry, the world watches eagerly to see if the C919 will live up to its promise of “sharing the world” with the industry giants.