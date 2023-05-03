Original title: China Meteorological Administration launches four-level emergency response to heavy rain

The China Meteorological Administration launched a four-level emergency response to heavy rain yesterday (May 2). According to the forecast of the Central Meteorological Observatory, today and tomorrow, some areas in Henan, Shandong, Hebei, Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hunan, Jiangxi and other places will have heavy to heavy rains, and local heavy rains. It is expected that from the 5th to the 6th, the heavy rainfall belt will gradually press southward. There will be moderate to heavy rains from north to south in Jiangnan, northern South China and other places. There will be heavy rains in central Hunan, central Jiangxi, western Zhejiang, northern Fujian and other places, and local heavy rains. In addition, affected by the surface cyclone, today and tomorrow, there will be 4 to 6 winds in Huanghuai, Jianghuai, Jianghan, and eastern North China, with gusts of 7 to 8; there will be 7 to 9 strong winds in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea. Meteorological experts remind the public to strengthen precautions and avoid approaching or entering disaster-prone areas. (CCTV news client)

Editor: Zheng Jianlong