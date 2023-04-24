China Mobile creates digital economy, new reading experience for all people, energy information integration, innovative development, new culture of rural revitalization_TOM News_TOM News

On April 23, the Second National Reading Conference・Reading and Rural Revitalization Forum and 2023 “New Era Rural Reading” was jointly directed by the Central Propaganda Department (National Press and Publication Administration), the Central Civilization Office, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the National Rural Revitalization Bureau. Season” launching ceremony was successfully held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

At the forum, Zhu Yongxin, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and executive vice chairman of the Democratic Progressive Central Committee, Zhang Jianchun, deputy director of the Central Propaganda Department, Huang Yan, deputy director of the National Rural Revitalization Bureau, and Jian Qin, deputy general manager of China Mobile, jointly organized the 2023 “New Era Rural Reading Season” event Raise the curtain.





In the era of digital economy, energy and information integration and innovation promote the overall revitalization of rural areas

Create a new reading experience in the metaverse, and innovate and develop rural digital culture. At the scene, China Mobile Migu shared its thoughts and explorations on promoting rural revitalization with technology + reading.In recent years, the party and the state have successively issued guiding documents such as the “Key Points of Digital Rural Development Work in 2023” and “Strategic Outline for Digital Rural Development”, providing important guidelines for the development of rural digital culture.

Last year, China Mobile put forward the innovation theory of energy and information fusion. The rapid development of a new generation of information technology has triggered the fusion of “bits x watts”. Human society has entered the era of information civilization dominated by information and the deep integration of energy and information. Energy information fusion and innovation will promote the overall revitalization of the countryside from the two levels of material civilization and spiritual civilization.

Based on the new stage of energy and information fusion development, China Mobile unblocks the arteries of rural digital infrastructure and promotes the sharing of cultural achievements in rural areas. By the end of 2022, the company has opened a total of more than 1.285 million 5G base stations; continue to promote the “seven rural digital intelligence projects”, and build 580 5G smart agriculture demonstration projects across the country in 2022, covering more than 350,000 remote villages in digital villages.

Facing the future, information civilization will continue to evolve to its advanced stage—metaverse civilization. Based on the continuous accumulation of long-term business, the continuous innovation of the theoretical system, the continuous enhancement of the capacity reserve, and the continuous development of innovative practices, China Mobile continues to explore the theoretical and practical innovations of the Metaverse, released the Metaverse MIGU roadmap, and implemented it in rural revitalization , Open up a new digital space for rural revitalization and rural digital cultural transformation and upgrading.

Promote the integration of numbers and reality to create a new reading experience in the Metaverse countryside

Specifically, the Metaverse with “computing power network + digital intelligence engine” as the core system will promote the deep integration of digital and real spaces, and create a new experience of reading in the Metaverse countryside.Under the empowerment of Metaverse, the creation of content will realize the evolution and integration of “from physical creation to digital creation, and then to bit creation”; the form of reading will realize “from paper media reading to digital reading, and then to bit reading” Upgrading and transitioning, the reading space will realize a historic leap of “from offline bookstores to 5G+ cloud bookstores, and then to Bitstudio”.

Physical time and space and digital time and space are intertwined and integrated, and the perspectives and identities of authors and readers can be freely switched, presenting a new paradigm in which production is consumption and consumption is production. Independent topic selection, AI creation, instant interaction, and real-time dissemination of bit creation and bit reading will drive a wider range of rural people to participate in national reading, and further promote national reading into the countryside. In the digital space-time built on the basis of physical space-time, the forms of creation and reading will be expanded. Based on Bit Creation, the immersive and interactive Bit Reading experience will be innovatively constructed, and carried and realized in the metaverse digital real space such as Bit Study.





With the continuous integration and upgrading of the reading space scene, as an important cultural service facility to promote rural reading, the farmhouse bookstore will also change accordingly, constantly presenting new forms and carrying new missions.It will aggregate innovative reading scenes such as physical bookstores, 5G+ cloud bookstores, and Bitbooks. The physical space will be extended into a broader digital and real space, becoming an important starting point for promoting rural digital construction, and providing a new reading experience for rural friends. China Mobile will base itself on the countryside, integrate and promote various aspects such as BitSapien, BitBook, BitCreation, and BitRead, to build a new ecology of rural reading in the metaverse era.





China Mobile will continue to fulfill its responsibilities as a state-owned enterprise, and work with all parties to solidly promote the practice of rural revitalization in the Metaverse.The first is to actively implement China Mobile’s “Digital Intelligence Rural Revitalization Plan”, carry out the digital intelligence project of rural culture, implement the “Tongyue Village Tour” rural cultural revitalization brand plan, and take multiple measures to help digital culture enter the countryside; the second is to carry out the “Metaverse “Enable Rural Revitalization Action”, from the three aspects of product empowerment, communication empowerment, and sales empowerment, plug in the wings of deep integration of energy and information for rural revitalization; the third is to combine industrial ecology, through “technology + content + integrated innovation”, Promote the endogenous driving force for the development of rural digital culture, and promote the production, aggregation and dissemination of high-quality rural digital content. In the future, China Mobile will continue to join hands with all parties in the industry to continuously create beautiful experiences for rural revitalization, tell a new story of common prosperity, and contribute to the realization of Chinese-style modernization.



