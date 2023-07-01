China National Railway Prepares for Record-Breaking Summer Transportation Demand

China National Railway Group Co., Ltd. has announced that the 62-day 2023 national railway summer transportation will commence on July 1. During this period, it is expected that the national railways will transport a staggering 760 million passengers, with an average daily delivery of over 12 million passengers. This marks a significant increase compared to the same period in 2019.

The surge in travel demand from students, tourists, and families is driving the high passenger flow on the railways. To meet this demand, the railway department has formulated a comprehensive summer transportation plan, taking into account passenger travel and key material transportation.

Firstly, an increase in passenger transport capacity is planned. The third-quarter train operation chart was implemented on July 1, with several measures being taken to improve capacity. The Beijing-Tianjin intercity railway and the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong high-speed railway have expanded their transportation capabilities. Additional high-speed trains have been scheduled to enter and leave Northeast China, while the western railway network’s operation has been improved. The running time of normal-speed passenger trains has been shortened, and the train operation line has been adjusted to enhance the overall transport capacity. Additionally, the railway will run 148 direct temporary passenger trains, including 78 EMUs (Electric Multiple Units), and can flexibly add short-distance passenger trains to meet changes in passenger flow. The availability of seats will be increased by reconnecting EMUs and adding carriages to normal-speed passenger trains. Moreover, public welfare slow trains will continue to operate to facilitate travel for people along the line.

In addition to enhancing passenger transportation, the railway department is also focusing on the transportation of key materials. Utilizing major freight corridors such as Lanxin, Shenshan, Haoji, and Beijing-Kowloon Railways, the capacity for freight trains will be significantly increased. This will ensure smooth traffic and meet the demands for coal transportation from Xinjiang, coal transportation from north to south, and grain transportation from north to south. To provide further guarantees, a tilted transportation capacity will be implemented to fulfill the coal demand of power generation companies. The stable operation of China-Europe Railway Express, Western Land-Sea New Corridor Railway, and China-Laos Railway cross-border freight trains will be maintained to ensure the safety and efficiency of the international industrial supply chain.

The railway department also aims to improve the travel experience of passengers. Measures will be taken to guide passengers waiting at the stations and organize boarding and disembarking during peak passenger flow hours to ensure safe and orderly travel. Basic services such as air-conditioning, catering, and water supply will be available at stations. Close connections with municipal transportation, including buses and subways, will be established to create a comfortable journey. Furthermore, new ticket products such as time-counting tickets and regular tickets will be introduced, and services like the 12306 online shop selection and online verification of student discount tickets will provide greater convenience for summer travelers.

Ensuring the safety and efficiency of railway operations is another key focus. Flood control and prevention measures will be carefully coordinated, with early warning systems and monitoring of natural disasters in place. Inspection and maintenance of railway tracks, bridges, tunnels, and other facilities will be strengthened. In the event of possible floods in some areas, active risk-avoidance measures such as routing adjustments, speed reductions, and train reductions will be implemented to safeguard the safety of high-speed rail and passenger trains.

As the railways are expected to experience a large passenger flow this summer, the railway department urges passengers and friends to plan their itineraries reasonably, travel during off-peak hours if possible, strictly adhere to national regulations regarding personal belongings, reserve enough time for station entry and train boarding, and prioritize their health protection during the journey. It is also emphasized that passengers should conduct themselves in a civilized manner to jointly maintain a pleasant travel environment.

