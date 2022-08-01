The National Version Museum of China officially opened yesterday. The China National Version Museum is a landmark cultural heritage project in the new era. It is the national version resource library and the Chinese culture seed gene bank. After opening, it will fully perform the national version resource preservation and inheritance responsibilities.

“Sven is here” comes from “The Analects of Confucius”, which means that knowledge and culture are in one’s own hands. This time, the Central General Hall of the National Version Museum specially set up the “Ancient Chinese Civilization Version Exhibition”, which was named after “Sven Zaizai”. So, which versions of ancient China recorded the splendid civilization of China for 5,000 years, and how do we understand these “versions”? Let’s go and see the reporter’s visit together.

Yu Qian, a reporter from CCTV: My current location is the National Version Museum of China, where the “Sven in Here – Version Exhibition of Ancient Chinese Civilization” is being held here. In the thirteen exhibition units on politics and economy, we can see the origin of Chinese civilization from the version.

This bronze ware with strong shape and exquisite craftsmanship is “He Zun”. There are 122 inscriptions cast on the inner bottom of the Zun, among which “Zhaizi China” is also the earliest written record of the word “China“.

At the exhibition site, there are “banfang ding”, which recorded the sacrificial activities of King Zhou of the Shang Dynasty to his father through inscriptions, and “Qiu Weizhi”, which became a typical example of land exchange or land transfer in the Western Zhou Dynasty. The bronze artifacts on display usually have inscriptions, which record and display the civilization and wisdom of the ancient Chinese nation in this way.

Zhao Yinfang, a staff member of the National Version Museum: We said that I want to buy a book, which version is better? This is our original concept of the version. There are also kneeling-shooting (warrior) figurines like the Mausoleum of Qin Shihuang, and then some people will say, there are no words on it, why did you choose to exhibit? This we are exhibiting as an art version. The selection criteria for exhibits is the value function of the version as a carrier and a carrier of civilization.

“Sven in this” basically displays the treasures of thirteen editions in the origin of Chinese civilization, politics, economy, philosophy, geography, literature, history, art, etc. The philosophical thought, humanistic spirit, moral concept and value norms contained in ancient Chinese civilization. Among them, peerless versions of treasures such as “West Tower Su Tie”, “Zhao Bingzhong Hall Examination Paper of the First Scholar of the Ming Dynasty” and “Du Hu Fu” were also displayed at the exhibition.