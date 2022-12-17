[NTD Times, Beijing Time, December 16, 2022]The epidemic is raging in Beijing. Recently, the funeral parlors are full. The funeral of the deceased is difficult, and the family members urgently seek help. At the same time, a meteorite is suspected to have fallen from the sky in Hangzhou, and there are heated discussions among the people. There may be a major incident. First take you to watch today’s “China News Express”.

Family members seek help as Beijing death surges

Recently, there has been a sharp increase in the number of deaths in Beijing, most of whom are elderly people. On December 14, a citizen of Beijing sought urgent help online because an elderly person at home died and could not find a funeral home for cremation.

A Beijing citizen posted: “My mother-in-law had a fever last night, and she was unconscious at home at 6 o’clock this morning. She called 120 at 9 o’clock, and said that there were more than 10,000 people waiting. At 10 o’clock, the old man had no vital signs. I went to the community to push it to the community health service. The center and the health service center pushed it to the police station. Now the funeral homes in the city are not accepting them, and all the hospital morgues have no room. What should the elderly do?”

On the same day, some netizens disclosed that the Baidu search index for “funeral parlors” in Beijing soared, reaching the highest value since January 1, 2020, which is 1.7 times the average value.

A funeral home worker in Changping District, Beijing told The Epoch Times: “Today, the earliest queue number will be the 25th (December), and the hospital mortuary will not release it, and the 120th will not be able to get through. (The epidemic) is released, and it is serious.”

A fire broke out in a community in Jinping, Guizhou, and many people were killed

In the middle of the night on December 15, a fire broke out in the “wharf community” in Sanjiang Town, Jinping County, Qiandongnan Prefecture, Guizhou, killing many people and burning down a large number of houses.

A large number of houses were engulfed in flames, and many wooden houses were burned down.

The official report stated that the fire broke out at about 3:20 am on the 15th, causing 19 houses to be burned and 4 people killed. However, the public questioned the announcement, and the actual casualties were unknown.

Hangzhou suspects that meteorites have fallen from the sky, hotly debated among the people: Will something big happen?

At around 6 pm on the 15th, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, a bright “fireball” pierced the sky, suspected to be a meteorite falling. In Jinhua Pujiang, some people also witnessed this spectacular celestial phenomenon.

Witness: “Whoa! Whoa! Whoa!”

Mr. Chen from Chengtou Village, Tanxi, Pujiang, Jinhua, Zhejiang, said: “The meteorite fell in Chengtou Village, and hit the concrete road in front of the farmer’s house in the village, creating a crater six to seven centimeters deep. Fortunately, no one was hit. “

There was heated discussion among the people. In 1976, a meteorite rain fell in Jilin, and the three giants of the CCP, Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai, and Zhu De, died. This time, “A meteorite fell from the sky, it seems that the dynasty is about to change?!”

Man in Zhengzhou, who was suspected of asking for salary but failed, was shot to death while driving an excavator in circles

On the evening of December 14, at a construction site in Huiji District, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province, a worker drove an excavator to circle on the concrete floor, and sparks shot out. A car was knocked over many times, and many other cars were destroyed. There was a loud noise at the scene, and there were people in uniform watching around.

Gunshots were heard at the scene, and the excavator stopped rotating.

A person familiar with the matter disclosed that a worker who tried to stop the incident was hit by an excavator and died. The driver of the excavator was shot dead when the police arrived at the scene. It was rumored on the Internet that the driver was a migrant worker who failed to get paid.

Netizens expressed sympathy for the migrant workers, “If they hadn’t been forced into a desperate situation, they wouldn’t have tried their lives. It’s not easy behind this.”

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Zhao Fenghua and Jiang Diya

