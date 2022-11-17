[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, November 16, 2022]A bank robbery occurred in Shandong. On the same day, the self-proclaimed suspect high school classmates exposed more inside stories. First look at this issue of China News Express.

At about 12:00 noon on November 15, a robbery occurred in a Bank of China in Tai’an City, Shandong Province. The suspect was shot dead on the spot.

Local people: “Yo, let’s shoot, let’s shoot!”

Local people: “At the intersection of Caiyuan Street and Jiaochang Street, a man robbed the Bank of China with a gun.”

The scene was cordoned off.

After the incident, the road was blocked, and a large number of armed men arrived at the scene with guns.

Authorities reported that a gangster robbed with a murder weapon and took a hostage. At 1:12 p.m., the suspect was shot dead and the hostages were unharmed. It has not been confirmed whether the suspect had a gun.

On the same day, some netizens broke the news that the suspect was his high school classmate, who owed more than two million yuan in three years due to the epidemic.

The alumnus revealed that the suspect did not go to work for three months during the 2020 epidemic, and the mortgage was not paid. The key is that his wife was pregnant during the epidemic, which added another expense. Doing business is losing money from the beginning to the end… In three years, the mortgage was a bit repayable, but now I am in debt of 2.87 million.

Whether this revelation is true and what the inside story is is still unclear. However, the public commented one after another, if they were not forced to a dead end, who would do such a brain-destroying thing, and they were even more emotional, “Life can’t go on! Dynamically cleared, the people are in dire straits!”

Grandpa banned and prosecuted in Guangzhou begged to release grandson for medical treatment but failed, causing public complaints

On November 13, in Chongxiyue Community, Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District, an old man knelt down and begged the checkpoint staff to let his grandson with a high fever go to the hospital, but no one paid any attention, causing public outrage and angry people Overturn the epidemic prevention booth.

On November 12, in Lujiang Village, Haizhu District, a mother cried desperately while holding her baby.

The child’s mother: “Fever, the nine-month-old baby has been at 39 degrees. Is she going to have a fever of more than 40 degrees and become a fool? No one cares about it. I am really confused!”

Anti-epidemic personnel in Zhuzhou, Hunan were hacked, armored vehicles patrolled and armed police stood guard

A few days ago, a number of anti-epidemic personnel in Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province were chopped down for preventing people from going out, and the authorities dispatched armored vehicles to patrol. Local residents revealed that after more than ten days of lockdown, many people ran out of food. In order to prevent people from charging their cards, armed police were sent to stand guard.

An armored police car with the logo of “Zhuzhou Special Police” also threatened to severely punish those who did not obey the command and violated the epidemic prevention regulations.

Mr. Chen, a resident of Zhuzhou: “In our Hetang District, armored vehicles patrol the street. At present, there are armed police standing guard in this area. People are not allowed to go out. A seal is posted on the door. The bottom of the unit is locked with iron chains. I can’t stand it. Like going to jail.”

Video of kids wanting to go to school protesting lockdown goes viral

Under the CCP’s extreme anti-epidemic policy, many Chinese children are confined at home, unable to go to school or play with their children. A video of a child in Wuhan protesting against the ban has resonated with netizens and has become popular on the Internet recently.

Children from Wuhan: “We in Wuhan, since the two asymptomatics, we have completely suspended classes.”

Children from Wuhan: “They must think that the epidemic is spread from knowledge.”

Children in Wuhan: “Wuhan does not allow children to go to school, does not allow shopping malls to open, and does not allow office workers to go to work, but they can go to any outdoor activities to get together.”

A child from Wuhan: “The one who watched the flower show was crowded with people,”

A child from Wuhan: “It’s even more lively than the Chinese New Year. Anyway, you can do whatever you want, but you can’t go to work or school.”

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Zhao Fenghua and Jiang Xin

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/11/16/a103575860.html