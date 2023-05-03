China News Express: Suspected coup d’état, the head of the Central Security Bureau died suddenly and mysteriously | A four-year-old girl picked up trash | Explosion at a chemical plant in Liaocheng, Shandong | Scenic spot in Guilin, Guangxi

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, May 02, 2023]During the long holiday in China, explosions occurred in many places in mainland China, causing many casualties. Check out today’s China News Flash.

Sudden explosion in Shandong and other places during China’s long vacation, many casualties

At 8:36 am on May 1, an explosion occurred in a chemical plant in Liaocheng, Shandong. The explosion took place in the hydrogen peroxide production area of ​​”Sinochem Group Luxi Chemical”, and thick smoke billowed from the scene. According to the official report, 5 people were killed, 1 injured and 1 missing in the accident. The actual casualties and the cause of the accident are unknown.

On the same day, an explosion occurred in the Xinhua Road Community, Chaoyang District, Changchun, Jilin Province. The video shows that broken glass and various sundries were scattered all over the place, and some people were lying motionless on the ground. Nearby merchants said they heard a loud bang and the glass shattered. Casualties are unknown.

Six people were killed and 12 injured in a serious car accident in Jiuquan, Gansu

On the morning of April 29, the first day of the long holiday, a serious car accident occurred in Jiuquan City, Gansu Province. A heavy semi-trailer collided with a small van on the 6th group forest farm section of Tiantian Village on the S228 line in Jinta County. A fire broke out at the scene, billowing thick smoke. The accident caused 6 deaths and 12 injuries. The real casualties and the cause of the accident are unknown.

Video of 4-year-old girl stinging hundreds of millions of netizens by picking up trash is blocked

On April 28, a video of a little girl picking up garbage in Enshi Prefecture, Hubei went viral on the Internet.

The video shows a little girl picking up rubbish next to a trash can with a large woven bag. A kind man stepped forward to ask the little girl, and threw an empty bottle into the little girl’s empty pocket. According to the video publisher, the little girl is only 4 years old.

The video was fermented on the Internet, and what happened to the little girl made many netizens worry. Some netizens commented: CG Tuka “This video has hurt hundreds of millions of Chinese! When the CCP aided foreign countries with trillions of yuan, did you ever think about them?”

The original video has since been removed by authorities as it has been widely retweeted.

The chaotic phenomenon of the long holiday, the Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River, can only be seen for a fee by building a fence outside the Hukou Waterfall

During the long holiday, many mainland scenic spots were full of chaos, which caused dissatisfaction among tourists. At the famous Hukou Waterfall of the Yellow River, part of the road along the way is blocked by a wall, and you need to buy a ticket to enter to watch it.

Witness: “Don’t let you see it. You won’t be able to see it when you get to Hukou. It’s tightly surrounded. Look! There’s a fence here above Hukou Waterfall.”

Some netizens ridiculed: This is to prevent people from “peeking” at the rivers and mountains of the motherland without buying tickets.

A scenic spot in Guilin, Guangxi requires a 55 yuan ticket to go to the toilet

On April 28, some netizens posted a video showing that there are no public toilets outside a scenic spot in Guilin, Guangxi, and tourists must buy a 55 yuan ticket to go to the toilet, causing a public outcry.

Tourist: “How much?”

Staff: “55 yuan.”

Tourist: “55 yuan to go to the toilet?”

Looking for guilt for a long vacation?Huangshan tourists spend the night in the toilet

During the long holiday, chaos continued. On April 29, at the Guangmingding scenic spot in Huangshan, Anhui, a large number of tourists crowded into public toilets overnight, and they were also asked not to interfere with others going to the toilet.

Voice prompt: “If you insist on staying overnight, please abide by public order and do not affect others’ normal use of the toilet.”

Protesting against the suspension of pensions by the authorities, Chongqing citizens threw leaflets on the rooftops

A video released on May 1 showed that in Chongqing Jiefangbei, someone threw leaflets on the roof, suspected of protesting against the suspension of pensions by the authorities.

Screenshots show that the protesters wrote in the leaflet: “If the pension is suspended, there should be a basis for the suspension when enforcing the law.”

Netizens praised the protesters for their way of spreading leaflets and their courage.

Suspected coup d’etat!Central security chief dies suddenly and mysteriously

Recently, it was reported on the Internet in mainland China that Lieutenant General Wang Shaojun, the former director of the Central Security Bureau of the Communist Party of China, died of illness in Beijing, but the news was blocked in China. According to the analysis of political commentator Chen Pokong, the incident triggered suspicion of a coup in Zhongnanhai.

The WeChat public account “Zhongjing Zhongcheng” issued an obituary on April 27: Wang Shaojun, former deputy director of the Central General Office, director of the Security Bureau, and head of the Central Security Corps, died of illness on April 26. However, the specific cause of death was not disclosed. But the news has been blocked on mainland Weibo.

During his tenure, Wang Shaojun accompanied Xi Jinping on many foreign visits. In June 2017, during Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong, Wang Shaojun provided full escort. Wang Shaojun died suddenly and mysteriously, and the CCP blocked his obituary, which aroused speculation from the outside world.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporters Zhao Fenghua and Mingyu