China-Nicaragua trade deal in effect

Managua. Nicaragua’s Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Iván Acosta, announced the entry into force of an agreement signed with China on duty-free imports and exports announced.

The so-called First Harvest Agreement was signed on July 12, 2022. It is considered a precursor to a future free trade agreement between the two countries and was announced as the first step in cooperation after the resumption of diplomatic relations.

The government of President Daniel Ortega severed diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) in December 2021 and resumed relations with the People’s Republic of China (america21 reported).

The agreement, which has been in effect since May 1st, opens up a tremendous opportunity for producers in Nicaragua as they gain access to a market of more than 1.4 billion consumers: “It’s the market that has grown over the last 40 is the fastest growing for years that we can achieve with our products,” explained Acosta. The main objective is to encourage producers to improve their efficiency and reduce production costs. “We want to create conditions that ensure the optimization of water and energy, reduce costs and bring more profit to families,” said is.

The agreement includes according to the minister, also products such as beef and seafood. China‘s market is also open to vegetables, red beans, raw peanuts, rum, textile clothing and others, he said. In turn, the Nicaraguan market is open to numerous products from China such as insecticides, plastics and raw materials for textiles and toys.

The direct support of the farmers is an approach to avoid repeating problematic experiences from previous years. Within the framework of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba), trade between the countries involved should be promoted. Founded in 2008 trade organization Alba Alimentos de Nicaragua, a joint venture with Venezuela, was only able to meet expectations for a short time. With the fall in oil prices from 2014 and later the consequences of the US sanctions against Venezuela Sanken Nicaraguan exports significantly again.

Many of the small producers in Nicaragua are therefore reacting rather cautiously to trade swings. The subsidized rice producers, who now cover almost 80 percent of the national demand, see Due to the protective tariffs in the free trade agreement between the USA and Canada with Central America and the Dominican Republic (DR-CAFTA), which are expiring at the same time, problems are more likely to arise due to additional trade with China.

Currently, almost half of the Export Nicaragua in the USA.

For the government of Nicaragua, the first harvest agreement with China and the work on a long-term free trade agreement are a logical consequence of the issues repeatedly discussed in the USA plans and threats to exclude the country from DR-CAFTA for political reasons.

The industrial structure of Nicaragua is still of primary raw materials or simple processing shaped. The main industries are textiles and agriculture. According to official figures, agricultural exports currently account for 43.3 percent of exports.

As early as 2022, the Chinese-Latin American development company Skyrizon SA offeredto buy all of Nicaragua’s beef and coffee exports. Trade between the two countries has been strong since relations were established grown: In 2022 it totaled $759 million, China‘s imports from Nicaragua increased by 43.7 percent year-on-year. About 90 percent of the products manufactured in Nicaragua are said to be included in the negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement.

Nicaragua also received 1,332 tons of wheat and 2,250 tons of nitrogen fertilizers in humanitarian aid from the People’s Republic of China last week. The fertilizer will be used to further improve the production of food for the Nicaraguan market. The country is already getting one Self-sufficiency of 90 percent.