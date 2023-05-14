China not invited to EU Indo-Pacific forum

However, Taiwan was also not invited to the ministerial meeting, showing that Brussels adheres to the one-China principle.

Some sixty ministers meet in Stockholm (Sweden) this Saturday for the second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum of the EU, but one of the main players in that region, China, was not invitedinforms SCMP.

“China has never engaged with its partners within the framework of the Indo-Pacific concepts, which it explicitly criticizes,” a senior European Union official said.

However, Taiwan was also not invited to the ministerial meeting, which shows that Brussels adheres to the principle of one China, says the media.

The newspaper indicates that, despite the absence of China, the Asian giant will be an important topic of discussion. In particular, the forum participants will discuss the provisional outlines of a new strategy for relations with the world‘s second largest economy.

Thus, the staff of the EU diplomat finalized a policy guidance document titled ‘Reshaping Our Relationship With China, Engaging With China, Competing With China‘, which will be on the table in Stockholm.

“Risk reduction”

One of the topics to be discussed is the plans for «risk reduction» of the EU in its relations with Beijing, which imply reduce dependency of the bloc with respect to China for the supply of key goods and limit investment in the country in certain high-tech sectors, such as artificial intelligence.

For his part, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said that instead of focusing on China, the EU should “reduce risk” in its relations with the US.

SCMP also notes, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Europeans will skip sensitive issues such as the Ukrainian conflict this year, because they want to make sure that participants from Asia and East Africa “come back next year.”

However, “it is likely that the question of Taiwan is raised as one of the challenges that must be approached carefully and ensure that there is no escalation of tensions”, suggests the newspaper’s interlocutor.

“Obsolete Cold War Mentality”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Friday that “Asia-Pacific is a promising region for cooperation and development, not a chessboard for geopolitical contention.” He also stressed that any regional cooperation framework must be “open, transparent and inclusive”.

“None of these frameworks should be based on the outdated Cold War mentality, draw ideological lines or encourage division and confrontation,” the spokesperson defended.