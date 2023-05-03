[China Observation]Behind the popularity of “Zibo BBQ” | Chinese Economy | The Epoch Times

During the May Day holiday in 2023, “Zibo BBQ” in Shandong, China became popular. A schematic diagram, pictured here, April 16, 2020, in Wuhan, central Hubei province, as a man prepares barbecue at a restaurant. (HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, May 2, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong, Luo Ya, and Gu Xiaohua) During the May Day holiday in mainland China, Zibo barbecue became popular, and the reason behind it has attracted attention. At the same time, China‘s manufacturing industry contracted again in April, which is in contrast to the booming business of individual service industries. Is the phenomenon similar to the popularity of Zibo barbecue a flash in the pan? What is the future direction of China‘s economy?

“Oven + pancake + shallot dipping sauce”, Shandong Zibo barbecue “three-piece set” is popular all over the Internet. According to data from Meituan, on the first day of the May Day holiday, the “Beijing South-Zibo” train tickets were sold out within one minute of opening. During the May Day period, Zibo tourism orders (including hotel and scenic spot tickets) increased by more than 2,000% year-on-year. In terms of Dianping, the search volume of “Zibo BBQ” in the past week has increased by 700% year-on-year, and the number of notes has increased by 1400%… This is the information that mainland official media and self-media have relayed in recent days.

The owner (female) of a barbecue shop in Zibo told The Epoch Times on May 2: “Now there are still a lot of local customers. Before, the tables were not turned over, but now they are turned over every day (meaning one table after another).” She believes this phenomenon should continue at least until the summer.

Mr. Che from the local area said that this matter is consumption for the common people, and there is no benefit, and it cannot last for a long time.

“You can eat barbecue anywhere, and here is to join in the fun. It’s no different from other places. Our Zibo city is a little worse than the second-tier cities. This can’t boost the economy. Maybe this year is the best, and it won’t be like this in the future.” It’s good this year. This phenomenon won’t last long, the Chinese are only 5 minutes hot, and then get tired of it, just have fun and eat barbecue by the way.”

Mr. Che believes that the tourism industry may be able to stimulate a little bit, but it will not work after the “May 1st”.

According to Lu media reports, this wave of barbecue in Zibo was initially started by young people checking in, and then fermented on the Internet. In April, everyone from college students to migrant workers came to this city by high-speed train all the way, just for a barbecue.

The Paper issued an article saying: “How do you view young people’s retaliatory tourism?”

Cai Shenkun, a senior commentator, analyzed to The Epoch Times on May 1 that the popularity of barbecue in Zibo is actually the result of the Internet celebrity economy, which is a low-end consumption that young people can afford. “It’s just that Wang Ding is not prosperous, and the per capita cost is only 100 yuan. It is neither a retaliatory consumption nor a boost to Zibo’s overall economy.”

Cai Shenkun said that Zibo is a traditional resource-based city and an old industrial city. If there is no substantial resources to follow up, this kind of network traffic cannot take root, and the myth of barbecue must be just a flash in the pan.

Tang Jingyuan, a current affairs commentator in the United States, told The Epoch Times on the 1st that the price of barbecue in Zibo is particularly cheap, and the crowd flocks to it, which reflects the collective automatic downgrade of consumption in Chinese society. “The scenes where a large number of people went abroad to go abroad to those high-end consumption places for carnival are almost invisible. The collective consumption of the masses is automatically degraded unconsciously, and it is concentrated on the issue of Zibo (barbecue).”

The Official Characters Behind BBQ Craze

The market economy with “Chinese characteristics” under the CCP has been full of administrative intervention for a long time. The official role behind this wave of barbecue craze has attracted attention.

According to Lu media reports, in view of the popularity of barbecue in Zibo, Zibo officials seized the opportunity of traffic and directly opened a special barbecue train, customized 21 “barbecue” bus lines, and provided 38 youth inns with half-price accommodation for college students outside the city. There are other supporting measures. And other local governments in Shandong also seized the opportunity to “solicit customers” in Zibo.

Cai Shenkun told The Epoch Times, “Zibo’s current secretary is obviously also an internet celebrity secretary, who is good at seizing opportunities to create momentum. Zibo barbecue is a round of publicity offensive he supports, in line with the policy of high-level digging potential to expand consumption. The so-called barbecue special train is nothing but It’s a gimmick.”

The Politburo meeting at the end of last month pointed out that the current Chinese economy “is not strong enough internally, demand is still insufficient, and economic transformation and upgrading is facing new resistance”, and emphasized expanding demand.

Tang Jingyuan believes that behind the barbecue phenomenon in Zibo is the mass death caused by the peak of the epidemic and the psychological rebound of the public after the CCP has blocked the community for many years, while the government wants to stimulate consumption to stimulate the economy.

He believes that the official is deliberately guiding and hyping. “Media organizations, including CCTV, continue to stir up the enthusiasm for Zibo barbecues, creating a false prosperity that the economy is recovering rapidly and the fireworks are still very strong. But it does not mean that the people’s livelihood and the economy have really recovered.”

Mainland entrepreneur Dongyang (pseudonym) told The Epoch Times on May 1 that the May Day holiday is not over yet, and people’s spending power cannot be judged yet, but now the scenic spots across the country are overcrowded and chaos occurs frequently. people worry.

“All merchants want to make the last wave of money, raise prices everywhere, increase prices, increase prices for food, accommodation, and taxis, all of which increase prices. They are the kind that want to make the last wave of money in retaliation. The situation has emerged, and people’s hearts have become extremely crazy. In some areas, the government has even issued documents to limit prices, and everywhere the government says that no slaughtering customers, no price gouging, etc., shows that there are actually a lot of complaints, but the CCP will not reported.”

Dongyang believes that the official promotion of this wave of Zibo barbecue is also oriented to rewrite the memory of the suffering of the past epidemic. “Now that the epidemic has risen again, the domestic people don’t know much about it. They believe what the official media reports. After the whole May Day celebration, they have basically forgotten the epidemic. Selective amnesia, which is very sad. One thing.”

Official figures show that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus has been rising sharply in China ahead of the May Day holiday. However, the mainland media kept citing claims by CCP experts that “the possibility of a large-scale epidemic on May 1st is small” and “the possibility of secondary infection is not high”, etc., asking people to travel with confidence.

Some service industries are booming while the manufacturing industry is shrinking. Industry insiders: People’s hearts are broken and the economy is hard to recover

According to the estimates of the China Tourism Academy, during the May Day Golden Week this year, 240 million people from the mainland will travel, which is equivalent to 104% of the same period in 2019, which means that it has surpassed the pre-epidemic level.

The Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China recently announced that the non-manufacturing PMI index in the mainland in April was 56.4, which was lower than that in March (58.2), but higher than the line of growth and decline. However, better performance may only be concentrated in individual service industries. According to a Caixin report on April 29, the performance of e-commerce agency operators in the first quarter of this year continued the downward trend in 2022. As of the evening of April 28, Baozun, Liren Lizhuang, One Net One Chuang, and Ruo Yuchen, the top listed e-commerce agency operating companies, have successively disclosed their 2022 financial reports or 2023 first quarter reports, and both revenue and profit have fallen into a trend.

Compared with the “prosperity” of individual service industries, the manufacturing industry, which is the basis of the real economy, has fallen into contraction.

According to the data released by the Statistics Bureau of the Communist Party of China, the manufacturing PMI in the mainland in April was 49.2 (below the 50 dividing line for growth and contraction), which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the 51.9 in March, far worse than market expectations. Among them, the manufacturing PMI in April had the largest decline in the “new orders index”, which fell from 53.6 to 48.8, a drop of as much as 4.8 percentage points. The “employee index” further dropped from 49.7 to 48.8, reflecting that manufacturing companies are still tightening their workforce.

Hong Kong’s “Economic Daily” column questioned on May 2, saying, “The demand driven by retaliatory consumption will only benefit individual industries, and may not be sustainable. It may be short-lived.” 49.2, 3 months later, it fell back into contraction, and Douyin is full of videos of factory closures, youth unemployment, etc., full of lingering melancholy.” This highlights the structural problems of China’s economy.

The article argues that people “are willing to spend thousands of yuan on revenge-style tourism, but they lack confidence in the future and are unwilling to make large capital expenditures (buying a car, buying a house, getting married, having children).” The economy continues to improve.

Dongyang, who has been operating small and medium-sized enterprises in mainland China for many years, told The Epoch Times that there is currently no sign of economic recovery. “Orders have decreased. This is the case, including the low operating rate of those enterprises in our park. When everyone’s production capacity is insufficient and orders are insufficient, they will naturally reduce their employees and reduce their production scale. What should they (employees) do if they find jobs again? Where can they find jobs? This is a huge problem that cannot be solved.”

Dongyang said that once the economy collapses, it will not be able to recover in a few months or a year or two based on official words. “(Recovery) that’s impossible because hearts are broken.”

In fact, the financial difficulties of local governments in China have long been exposed. Official data show that in 2022, the national general fiscal revenue will be about 28.16 trillion yuan, a decrease of 6.3% from the previous year; the general fiscal expenditure will be 37.12 trillion yuan, an increase of 3.1% from the previous year; the general fiscal expenditure will exceed revenue by 8.96 trillion yuan , This number even surpassed 2020 when the epidemic broke out, setting a record high.

Recently, after Guizhou Province publicly stated that it was unable to digest local debts and asked the central government for help, many counties and cities in Yunnan have also voiced their “crying for poverty”. In some areas, the debt ratio is as high as 991.01%.

