Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the issue of Xi Jinping's re-election has triggered various backlashes, including from the second generation of red. The split between the second generation of red and the impact on China's political situation has attracted more attention.

Backlash over Xi Jinping’s re-election

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is scheduled to be held on October 16, and the current party general secretary Xi Jinping has been accused of seeking re-election.

Cai Xia, a former professor at the Central Party School of the Communist Party of China who ran away from the United States, wrote an article about Xi Jinping in “Foreign Affairs” in early September, arguing that although Xi is undoubtedly expected to receive a third five-year term, “his power is under unprecedented pressure.” questioned,” and dissatisfaction within the party is rising.

Cai Xia herself is a descendant of the Reds. She was born and raised in the CCP military camp, joined the army, and then worked in the Central Party School for 15 years. She went into exile in the United States in 2020. In the same year, she was expelled from the party and canceled her retirement benefits for criticizing Xi. Cai Xia has frequently spoken out in the past two years, expressing her opposition to Xi Jinping’s re-election of the constitution.

On September 20, the Voice of America quoted an insider in Beijing’s second-generation red circle who said it was inconvenient to be named, and pointed out that most of the second-generation red and party people she had contacted with did not support Xi Jinping’s re-election. The Epoch Times was unable to independently verify this claim.

In fact, long before Xi Jinping revised the constitution in March 2018 to abolish the re-election limit of the state president, the second generation of red, writer Ma Bo (pseudonym Laogui) and others publicly expressed their opposition to the abolition of the term system for state leaders. The current opposition from the second generation of red is only the latest wave before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

There are also second red generations who did not directly criticize Xi Jinping, but were interpreted as a conflict between Xi Jinping and other second red generations.

In late August, the research group of the “Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Institute of Social Sciences” of the Communist Party of China published a long article of 10,000 characters, trying to reverse the policy of “closing the country and closing the country” in the Ming and Qing Dynasties. ” WeChat official account published an article criticizing “closed country and closed the country”, referring to China‘s “isolation and self-defense is impossible.”

Times commentator Zhou Xiaohui wrote in The Epoch Times, “As a typical second generation of red, the brothers Hu Deping and Hu Dehua who are close friends with Xi have strongly supported Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption, but with Xi’s left turn after the 19th National Congress, he will support himself. After the second generation of Hong Kong was marginalized, the two have rarely spoken out.”

Yang Weidong, an independent producer who is also a descendant of red and is currently in exile in Germany, told The Epoch Times on September 29 that Cai Xia finally began to oppose the system.

Chen Kuide, executive chairman of the Princeton China Society and editor-in-chief of “Overview of China“, told The Epoch Times on September 28 that Xi Jinping is going to be re-elected, and he may continue to hold power until his death, which has blocked the way of many people, including the way of the second generation of red. Because many of them also have political ambitions, the way to ascend has been blocked, and it is obvious that Xi has a conflict of interest with them.

He said that when Xi Jinping came to power, most of the second generation supported him. Anyway, Xi could represent their interests, and his father, Xi Zhongxun, had a good reputation. Of course, some of the second generation would be dissatisfied with Xi Jinping. The main reason is that now that Xi Jinping is going to be re-elected, he has offended many people.

Zheng Xuguang, a scholar based in the United States and an independent commentator, told The Epoch Times on September 29 that it is not just the second generation of red, but Xi Jinping threatens the interests of the entire interest group formed over the so-called 40 years of reform and opening up. Because Xi wants to transform the order of vested interests that has been formed for decades, the backlash he has received is very strong.

“Xi Jinping has his anxiety and feels that the party-state is in danger. He wants to save the party-state and bind himself and the party-state again. At the 20th National Congress, it will be a dividing point from oligarchic control to personal dictatorship, which means that he is fighting against all oligarchs. Benefit.”

Keeping the country unchanged and handing over the country to the people

On August 16 this year, Xi Jinping again shouted the slogan of keeping the red color unchanged at the Memorial Hall of the Liaoshen Campaign in Jinzhou City, making the outside world pay more attention to the crisis that the red regime has fallen into. There are signs that the second generation of Hong Kong has different positions on the issue of safeguarding the country.

Voice of America reported on September 20 that Dai Qing, the adopted daughter of the CCP veteran Ye Jianying and a freelance writer, said that the second generation of red has long been split, and a group of people jumped up in the mid-1980s. Through the operation of power and capital, they have already become rich and powerful capitalists. Only a small number of people have fully awakened and pursued the universal values ​​of freedom and constitutional democracy.

In the few years when Xi Jinping first came to power, the second generation of red people were particularly excited. Every year, they used the Chinese New Year group to gather in Beijing. Especially in February 2015, nearly a thousand people from the first red generation collectively expressed their support for Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign in Beijing.

However, by the beginning of 2019, only nearly 200 members of the second and third generations of the Communist Party of China had gathered in Beijing. Hu Muying, daughter of Hu Qiaomu, former secretary of Mao Zedong, admitted at the meeting that the accumulation of social contradictions has reached a very serious stage, and the CCP is facing a crisis, but I believe that in the Under the leadership of Xi Jinping, “miracles can be created”.

In the past two years, there have been no reports of such gatherings, and it is unknown whether it is due to the impact of the epidemic.

Yang Weidong, a former mainland independent producer, told The Epoch Times on September 29 that he had attended a party of the second generation of red. At that time, at the basketball hall of Ren Zhiqiang’s Huayuan head office, there were two or three thousand people eating together.

“There is a group of people who support Xi Jinping. Hu Muying has a lot of remarks. When Xi Jinping came to power, they thought there was hope. But there are also conflicts and entanglements between Xi Jinping and the second generation of red.”

Echoing Xi Jinping’s insistence on maintaining the integrity of the country, there are also a group of second-generation Reds who often hold public gatherings in Hong Kong, proposing to pursue socialism in Hong Kong.

Gao Yu, a former senior media person in Beijing, reposted a video on Twitter on August 10, 2020, showing that a large number of the second generation of red immigrants who immigrated to Hong Kong, the children of former generals, generals and lieutenants of the CCP, started a so-called “China Hong Kong Communism Research Association” ”, saying that he will study how to realize communism in Hong Kong. It caused many netizens to watch and ridicule.

In the video, the host introduces the participants and their backgrounds, including: Wang Yonghui and his wife, the son of former Vice Premier Wang Renzhong of the State Council, Chen Bingbing, daughter of the CCP General Chen Zaidao, He Beisheng and his wife, daughter of He Bingyan, Lv Tongyu, son of Lv Zhengcao, and daughter of Li Da. Li Tongyan and others.

According to public information, the so-called “Hong Kong China Communist Research Association” was established in Hong Kong on October 6, 2017. However, Gao Yu did not specify which year of activities the video showed.

In addition, some of the second generation of red people are more interested in democratic constitutionalism.

In early February this year, an online video showed that Yang Xiaoping, the son of General Yang Yong of the Chinese Communist Party, said at his 80th birthday party that he was “confident to see the day when China implements constitutional democracy” and “great changes unseen in a century.” His birthday guests applauded.



The news on Twitter also revealed that the party also included Hu Dehua, the third son of Hu Yaobang, and the second-generation writer Lao Gui (Ma Bo).

Luo Yu, the second son of the CCP general Luo Ruiqing, ran away because he was dissatisfied with the CCP’s suppression of the June 4th repression of students. Before his death, Luo Yu wrote to Xi Jinping consecutively since 2015, calling on Xi to take the road of democracy.

The conflict between the left and the right of the three generations of Hong Kong has also been made public. In July 2013, at a party of the Red Second Generation, Kong Dan (former chairman of CITIC Group), a leftist representative, and Qin Xiao (Chairman of China Merchants Bank), a reformist representative, almost got into a fight on the spot. The incident was exposed by Hu Dehua, who was at the scene.

Power struggle and compromise

After Xi Jinping came to power, the first sentence was to severely punish Bo Xilai, the son of Bo Yibo, a former secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Party Committee, who was classified as a careerist.

The founder of Anbang Group, Wu Xiaohui, was sentenced to 18 years in 2018 for fund-raising fraud and other crimes, and more than 80 billion yuan was confiscated before and after. He was originally Deng Xiaoping’s grandson-in-law, and was later cut by the Deng family. Chen Xiaolu, the son of the close CCP Marshal Chen Yi, was also hit and died on February 28, 2018 from a massive myocardial infarction.

Zeng Qinghong, a former member of the Standing Committee of the Jiang faction, is a big shot in the second generation of red. It was widely rumored before the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, but so far he has not been touched by the authorities’ anti-corruption campaign.

Wang Qishan, the former secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and his father-in-law, Yao Yilin, a veteran of the Communist Party. In Xi’s second term, Wang Qishan served as the country’s vice president in a ceremonial role. His close friend Ren Zhiqiang was sentenced to 18 years for corruption in September 2020 for criticizing the authorities. Ren Zhiqiang’s father is Ren Quansheng, the former vice minister of China‘s Ministry of Commerce.

The son-in-law of CCP veteran Li Xiannian, CCP general Liu Yazhou, retired in 2017. In December last year, it was reported that he was arrested for opposing Xi Jinping, but the official news has not been released.

Liu Yuan, the second generation of the Red Army in the army, was expelled as early as 2017. Mao Xinyu, the grandson of Mao Zedong and Li Xiaolin, the daughter of Li Peng, who were paid attention to in the two sessions every year, have faded out of the public eye.

Deng Xiaoping’s eldest son, Deng Pufang, said on the Internet that he warned at a meeting of the All-China Disabled Persons’ Federation in September 2018 that he must have a realistic attitude, keep a clear head, know his own weight, and so on. This was interpreted as targeting Xi Jinping.

Voice of America reported on September 20 that as early as December 2018, someone close to Deng Xiaoping’s family revealed that the Deng family is not free to speak and move, and they have been monitored for a long time.

However, the Epoch Times reporter took an inventory and found that there are still a group of red second-generation people in important positions. For example, Wang Chunning, Commander of the Armed Police, Pan Yue, Deputy Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee and Director of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, Li Xiaopeng, Minister of Communications, Zhang Youxia and Xu Qiliang, two Vice-Chairmen of the Military Commission who will retire, Li Shangfu, Minister of Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission, and Guoan of the Communist Party of China. Liu Haixing, deputy director of the committee’s office.

As for Foreign Minister Wang Yi, his wife Qian Wei is the daughter of former Chinese diplomat Qian Jiadong. Qian Jiadong served as Zhou Enlai’s foreign affairs secretary.

In 2021, during the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, in order to show the “harmony” of the second red generation, Xi Jinping also invited the descendants of the red generation to visit the Tiananmen Gate Tower collectively, including Bo Xilai’s family.

Although some Red Second Generations have been attacked for being anti-Xi, independent producer Yang Weidong told The Epoch Times that the Red Second Generation in China is basically not anti-system, they are against revolution, and many people still have the red gene in their bones.

How much does the dissatisfaction of the second generation of red have on the Twenty?

Li Rui, the former secretary of Mao Zedong, passed away in 2019. His daughter, Li Nanyang, a visiting researcher at the Hoover Institution in the United States, told VOA on September 20 that now the party’s key officials and retired senior officials are trembling. Under the current circumstances, it is difficult to prevent Xi from being re-elected, because there are not many people who protect the party. But she also believes that after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, whoever comes to power will become more and more black.

Chen Kuide, executive chairman of the Princeton China Society, told The Epoch Times that Xi Jinping is going to be re-elected, and he has already laid out all the key positions. Even if the second generation of red has opinions, or other officials are very dissatisfied, under this system, it is difficult to find Come up with a viable channel to stop Xi.

Current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on September 30 that the dissatisfaction of the second generation of red people will not affect the general direction and theme of the 20th National Congress, but it will still affect the future political struggle within the CCP.

He said some people in the second generation of red who were at odds with Xi were suppressed, and the interests of their families were also affected. Xi took the benefits and distributed them to others, especially those of the Xi faction who benefited the most politically, and many high-level positions fell into their hands. This has created a kind of “uneven distribution of spoils”, which will also pave the way for fierce infighting in the future.

