China opposes US arms supplies to Taiwan China region

China claims that the US supply of weapons to the Chinese region of Taiwan is grossly wrong and dangerous. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning called on Washington to stop supplying arms to the island.

“The US arms supply to the Taiwanese region of China seriously violates the three China-US joint communiques. The US, especially the August 17 Communiqué, interferes in China‘s internal affairs, harms China‘s sovereignty and security interests, and undermines cross-strait peace and stability. This is extremely wrong and dangerous. China firmly rejects it and has made serious political representations on it to the United States,” Mao Ning said.

“We urge the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three Sino-US joint communiques, stop military contacts with Taiwan and supply weapons to Taiwan, and create factors that escalate cross-strait tensions, and stop co-existing with and supporting the separatist forces that are trying to seek “Taiwan independence” by force,” he added.