Home News China outbreak: 14-year-old girl in Henan dies after being put in quarantine raises questions – BBC News
News

China outbreak: 14-year-old girl in Henan dies after being put in quarantine raises questions – BBC News

by admin
China outbreak: 14-year-old girl in Henan dies after being put in quarantine raises questions – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/10FD2/production/_127268596_gettyimages-1390806171.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Children and mothers in a prescription cabin hospital in Shanghai (file picture)

A 14-year-old girl in China has died after being placed in a coronavirus isolation facility. The family said staff ignored their pleas for medical help for the child and demanded justice.

Guo Jingjing, 14, was sent to an isolation center in Ruzhou, Henan province on Friday (October 14), two days after she developed a fever.

A video of her shaking and twitching in bed sparked outrage on Chinese social media. Her family shared the clips, calling for help and accountability.

The BBC sent a request for comment to local officials, but officials have yet to comment on the allegations or on Guo’s cause of death. The cause of Guo Jingjing’s death is still unclear.

You may also like

Ignazio La Russa did not understand his role...

Ivrea, the ASL / To4 teaches life-saving maneuvers...

The post-90s parents named their son “Zhang Zong”,...

Draghi on gas: “Soon operational decision: this is...

Practicing the “Two Mountains” Theory and Promoting the...

The walls of Treviso covered with knitwear against...

Focus Interview: Struggle for a new great cause...

Senigallia dies suffocated at home by her husband:...

The Guardia di Finanza seizes 70 tons of...

Practicing the “Two Mountains” Theory and Promoting the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy