A 14-year-old girl in China has died after being placed in a coronavirus isolation facility. The family said staff ignored their pleas for medical help for the child and demanded justice.

Guo Jingjing, 14, was sent to an isolation center in Ruzhou, Henan province on Friday (October 14), two days after she developed a fever.

A video of her shaking and twitching in bed sparked outrage on Chinese social media. Her family shared the clips, calling for help and accountability.

The BBC sent a request for comment to local officials, but officials have yet to comment on the allegations or on Guo’s cause of death. The cause of Guo Jingjing’s death is still unclear.

In the video, her father, Guo Lele, said that when Jingjing’s condition worsened, staff at the isolation center did not provide her with any treatment.

On Sunday, he said in a video uploaded to Douyin, she started “cramping, dehydrated and shaking”.

“No medical staff came forward, no one asked,” he said in the video. The clip was widely shared and later removed by censors on some platforms.

The video of Guo Jingjing's father, as well as another grievance video uploaded by her aunt, has come under increasing scrutiny over the past 48 hours.

“(I) now request the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Disciplinary Inspection Commission to come down to supervise the inappropriate prevention and control of the epidemic in Ruzhou City, and return my daughter’s life.” In the video, Guo Jingjing’s father said beside his daughter’s body.

The BBC confirmed her death and the circumstances surrounding the incident through other family members of Guo Jingjing.

They confirmed that the ninth grader’s condition deteriorated rapidly on the afternoon of Monday (October 17) and was taken to the Fourth Hospital of Ruzhou City that night.

Family members said that Guo Jingjing was in critical condition at the time and died in the hospital.

“I’m so angry! Why didn’t you give her a pill?” one social media user wrote. Another commented: “Every time. Nothing has changed.”

Others mentioned the rollover accident of a Guizhou bus in September. The accident killed 27 people while being transported to an isolation facility.

Ruzhou authorities have yet to issue official comment. Responding to a BBC inquiry on Thursday (Oct 20), a spokesman said he was personally aware of the case but had no official comment from his superiors.

Local propaganda officials also rejected the BBC’s interview request, telling us “please wait for the official announcement”.

China‘s new crown epidemic prevention and control regulations require that any infected person or close contact must be sent to a quarantine point opened by the authorities for centralized isolation.

It is unclear whether Guo Jingjing was infected with the new coronavirus or was quarantined as a close contact.

Guo Jingjing had been taken to an isolation site converted from a local school and placed in a building separate from her father, her relatives said. There are also hundreds of children in the region housed in these facilities, many separated from their families.

The BBC has also heard from four other families that they have also been separated from their children, aged seven to eight, who are being isolated in separate isolation spots.

Ms. Lu is a mother of a child. She told the BBC that her 12-year-old son was terrified and distressed after spending several days in quarantine.

“My child can’t stand it anymore. They haven’t let the child back. Such a young child can’t be contacted and is alone in the room,” she said.

Another parent, Mr Zhu, told the BBC that he and other parents were more panicked after hearing about Guo Jingjing’s death.

Parents told reporters they were very concerned about the conditions in the quarantine sites and the lack of proper care for minors. These isolation facilities often lack staff and resources.