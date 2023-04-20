China overtakes the United States in the technology race.

Leading the technology race is a big win for China , and this has prompted other countries to invest more in innovation.

In the last decades the technology It has advanced by leaps and bounds, and situations such as the recent covid-19 pandemic have caused a great technological explosion and have caused many companies to go even further into the online world.

Certain industries have taken special advantage of the network; For example, we know that it is now possible to go to university from home or play thousands of games of chance in an online casino without having to go anywhere.

All of this has given rise to a technological race between countries around the world seeking to be the world‘s first science and technology superpower.

China is currently leading this race in robotics and artificial intelligence, but China is also winning the race when it comes to developing advanced technologies, as well as importing talent and knowledge.

A recently released report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, tracking technologies in a year-long project, finds that China leads in 37 out of 44 technologies.

Some of the sectors in which China is a leader are: electric batteries, advanced communications by radio frequency and hypersonics. For its part, the United States is a leader in the remaining seven technologies: vaccines, small satellites, advanced semiconductors, space launch systems, language processing, and quantum and high-performance computing.

For certain technologies, the world‘s top 10 research institutions are headquartered in China, and together they generate nine times as many high-impact research papers as the next-highest country. Furthermore, the Chinese Academy of Sciences ranks first or second in most of the 44 technologies included in the report.

The world was stunned in October 2021 when it was revealed that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicle. But this should come as no surprise, as China has generated 48.49% of the world‘s high-profile research papers on advanced aeroengines, including hypersonics, in the past five years, leading to huge advances in their nuclear-capable hypersonic missiles.

Regarding technologies, the report also points out that there is a big difference between the two leading countries, China and the United States, and the rest. There is a small group of second-tier nations led by India and the United Kingdom, and other countries such as South Korea, Germany, Australia, and Italy.

Leading the technology race is a big win for China, and this has prompted other countries to invest more in innovation. Joe Biden recently announced that the United States was “investing in American innovation,” focusing on future-defining industries that China aims to dominate.

In the UK, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, recently announced the launch of a new research prize in his Spring Budget, which will offer £1 million a year to the company that has achieved “the most innovative UK research in AI”. This is a promise from the British government to prepare the future of its technology sector and help the development of quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

Although China is leading quite significantly, it is important for all countries to take stock of their aggregate capabilities and the collective strengths of groups such as the European Union, the Quad (Quad) Security Dialogue, and the AUKUS military strategic alliance. Deeper collaboration between partners and allies, greater investment in research, development, talent and marketing, and more focused intelligence strategies, would be a move in the right direction that would possibly mean more competition for the Asian country.

