China Pacific Insurance Takes Swift Action in Response to Heavy Rain and Floods in Chongqing

China Pacific Insurance Provides Emergency Relief and Claims Assistance in Response to Heavy Rain Disaster in Chongqing

July 3 to 4, 2023 – Wanzhou District in Chongqing experienced heavy rainfall which resulted in a significant threat to the safety of people’s lives and properties. In the aftermath of the disaster, China Pacific Insurance, a leading insurance company, immediately took action to provide assistance and support to the affected individuals.

China Pacific Insurance swiftly activated their emergency response mechanism and initiated a comprehensive check of customer information. The local branch of China Pacific Insurance mobilized a 23-person rescue team to the disaster area to assist customers in emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts. Furthermore, the company dispatched a team of major case experts to the site to facilitate the settlement of claims. To aid in the relief efforts, China Pacific Insurance organized the provision of transfer trucks, refrigerated warehouses, boots, flashlights, and other essential supplies.

The insurance company ensured that their claims personnel remained available 24/7 by keeping their mobile phones connected at all times. They were ready to accept unified dispatch tasks and provide assistance whenever needed. China Pacific Insurance also introduced a green channel for catastrophe claims, simplifying the document process and prioritizing the review and payment of claims even in the absence of insurance policies.

In anticipation of the flood season, China Pacific Insurance conducted extensive research and drills earlier this year. They focused on flood season risk reduction, flood prevention, disaster response, and other related areas. Utilizing digital tools such as risk radar and the catastrophe command platform, the company simulated various scenarios to enhance their flood response capabilities. Moreover, China Pacific Insurance proactively visited flood-prone areas to install the “Water Spirit” flood alarm system for high-risk customers, ensuring their safety.

Looking ahead, China Pacific Insurance pledges to closely monitor the rainstorm and flood situation while prioritizing the safety of people’s lives and properties. The company intends to further enhance the efficiency of claims settlement services related to rainstorm disasters. They will work in collaboration with local government authorities to promptly address any accidents or emergencies that may arise. China Pacific Insurance is committed to providing services that embody their values of “responsibility, wisdom, and care”.

To facilitate a seamless claims process, China Pacific Insurance has implemented nine service measures:

1. 24/7 acceptance of reports and consultations through various channels, including customer service hotlines, mobile applications, WeChat service accounts, and their official website.

2. Active checking of customer information to promptly reach out to potential claimants and provide assistance.

3. Services without the need for policy documents, enabling customers to directly apply for claims processing.

4. Simplification of claims information and acceptance of the officially announced accident list as proof of insurance coverage.

5. Removal of restrictions on visiting designated hospitals and compensation limitations for self-paid expenses during emergency treatment periods.

6. Reduction and exemption of medical invoices, ensuring timely payment of claims.

7. Streamlined appraisal procedures for clear-cut cases where the required diagnosis has been provided by a hospital.

8. Provision of prepaid claims and door-to-door services to meet the immediate needs of customers within the scope of insurance liability.

9. Provision of humanistic care services, respecting the wishes of customers’ families, and fulfilling policy promises by delivering indemnities in a timely manner.

China Pacific Insurance remains committed to supporting their customers through challenging times and maintaining their dedication to responsibility, wisdom, and care.