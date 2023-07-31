Title: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Celebrates 10 Years of Success with Multiple Development Dividends

Date: July 31, 2023

By: Xinhua News Agency, Islamabad

The Pakistan government held a grand celebration in Islamabad today to mark the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The CPEC, as an important pilot project of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road,” has achieved remarkable results over the past decade, becoming a “new benchmark” for China-Pakistan friendship.

The launch of the CPEC in 2013 came at a crucial time for Pakistan, which was facing numerous crises, including electricity, flour, sugar, water, and natural gas shortages. The corridor project breathed new life into the country, helping it overcome its challenges and embark on a path of economic development.

Under the framework of the CPEC, more than 50 cooperation agreements were signed between China and Pakistan in 2015. The “1+4” cooperation layout, centered on the CPEC construction, focused on Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure, and industrial cooperation. Within just a few years, the corridor has led to the completion and operation of several projects, revitalizing Pakistan’s economy.

The CPEC has addressed Pakistan’s power shortage problem significantly. The Sahiwal, Qasim Port, and Hub coal-fired power stations, among other projects, have improved the power supply situation since 2017. Additionally, the construction of renewable energy projects such as the Karot Hydropower Station, Dawo Wind Power Project, and Bahawalpur Photovoltaic Power Station has diversified Pakistan’s energy structure.

The CPEC has also made significant progress in infrastructure development, including the construction of the Lahore Orange Line rail transit project, the Peshawar-Karachi Expressway, and the Karakoram Highway Phase II upgrade project. The accessibility of roads in Pakistan has drastically improved, resulting in reduced travel time between major cities.

The construction of Gwadar Port, a flagship project under the CPEC, has seen remarkable advancements. A multi-purpose wharf with three 50,000-ton berths has been built, while the first phase of the Gwadar Port Free Zone has been completed, attracting investments worth over 3 billion yuan.

Furthermore, the CPEC has contributed to industrial cooperation and economic growth in Pakistan. The completion of the first phase of the Rasakay Special Economic Zone project has attracted positive results in investment promotion. The Lahore Orange Line, Pakistan’s first subway, has also entered operation, marking the country’s entry into the “metro era.”

Data from the Chinese embassy in Pakistan reveals that the CPEC has brought a total of US$25.4 billion in direct investment to Pakistan by the end of 2022, creating 236,000 jobs. It has also contributed to the construction of highways, electricity generation, and transmission infrastructure in Pakistan.

Notably, the CPEC has had a profound impact on the lives of ordinary Pakistanis. Projects such as the Gwadar Port Free Zone, vocational and technical colleges, hospitals, and schools have directly benefited local communities. The corridor has also indirectly created job opportunities for over 100 local businesses, helping alleviate poverty in the country.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has not only strengthened the friendship between China and Pakistan but also played a vital role in promoting regional development and prosperity. International observers note that the CPEC, as part of the broader “Belt and Road” initiative, has the potential to transform Pakistan’s infrastructure and benefit neighboring countries. It has facilitated connectivity, economic growth, and stability, presenting opportunities for South Asian nations to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and economic development.

As the CPEC celebrates its 10th anniversary, it stands as a symbol of the close friendship between China and Pakistan. Through extensive cooperation, the corridor has brought economic and social benefits to Pakistan and is poised to continue driving the country’s development in the years to come.