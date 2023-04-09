Home News China practices attacks on ‘key targets’ off Taiwan
News

China practices attacks on ‘key targets’ off Taiwan

by admin
China practices attacks on ‘key targets’ off Taiwan

The military simulated “joint precision strikes” against “key targets on the island of Taiwan and in the surrounding waters,” CCTV reported. Taiwan’s defense ministry spotted nine warships and 58 military aircraft around the island on Sunday. The United States had previously called on Beijing to exercise restraint.

Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported that Beijing used dozens of army planes to “fly into the targeted airspace” on the second day of the three-day military maneuvers. Ground troops also carried out exercises with “precision strikes with multiple targets”.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the Chinese military planes spotted around the island as of 12:00 p.m. local time (6:00 a.m. CEST) are both fighter jets and bombers. Chinese military movements would be monitored by a joint surveillance and reconnaissance system.

USA are reluctant

A spokesman for the US State Department had previously said that Washington was watching the maneuvers Chinas actions exactly. “We have always called for restraint and not to change the status quo,” he added. The communication channels with Beijing remained open. At the same time, the ministry spokesman emphasized that the US “has sufficient resources and capabilities in the region to ensure peace and stability and to fulfill our national security obligations”.

The US has been helping Taiwan build up its defense capabilities for decades, but has not explicitly committed to providing military assistance to the island in the event of an attack. The United States, on the other hand, has signed a defense pact with other countries in the region, including Japan.

Taipei is under increasing pressure from Beijing. Since the split between China and Taiwan in 1949, Beijing views the island as a breakaway territory that it intends to reunite with the mainland – using military force if necessary.

See also  Treviso, a summit with principals and the USL 2 against bullies

Chinas Army described the three-day military exercise near Taiwan as a “warning” to “separatist forces”. According to Chinese state media, the encirclement of Taiwan will also be practiced. Taipei condemned the maneuver and accused Beijing of endangering regional security.

The exercise comes days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited the United States, who met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy in California on Wednesday. Tsai accused Beijing of “authoritarian expansionism” on Saturday. She clarified that Taiwan “will continue to work with the United States and other countries (…) to defend the values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

Sunday homily: Meditation on the path of transformation...

Social

Open an online depot – this is how...

Hope is hope because it is uncertain

saber wing hummingbird

Easy prey: Austrian left car open in Lignano:...

Readings for the weekend. The importance of grandparents...

Growth in the first quarter would reach 3.6%

Security: New Year’s Eve in Dortmund was largely...

Chinese scientists develop electronic skin to give robots...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy