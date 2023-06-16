Home » China presents its first development plan on modern protected agriculture
China presents its first development plan on modern protected agriculture

China released its first plan to develop modern protected agriculture, designating four main tasks for the industry in the period 2023-2030.

According to the ministry, the strategy, issued jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and three other government bodies, indicates that modern protected crops must be energy efficient and suitable for machine operations, and that animal husbandry will be based on efficient and intensive development.

According to the plan, the fishing industry will focus mainly on organic aquaculture, and modern logistics facilities will put their emphasis on storage, preservation and drying of agricultural products.

The plan states that by 2030, the mechanization rate of protected agriculture and the contribution rate of scientific and technological progress to industry could reach 60 and 70%, respectively, and also that innovation foundations for agriculture will be built. modern protected.

The country will strengthen its policy support and guide social capital to actively invest in the development of modern protected agriculture, through measures such as investment subsidies and special bonds.

