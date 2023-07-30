China Railway Express Exceeds 10,000 Trains Ahead of Schedule with 20% Increase in Shipment Volume

China Railway Express Surpasses 10,000 Trains Ahead of Schedule, Shipment Volume Increases by Over 20%

The China Railway Express has achieved a remarkable milestone this year, surpassing 10,000 trains ahead of schedule. Not only that, but the shipment volume has also witnessed a growth of more than 20% compared to last year.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the X8020 China-Europe Railway Express departed from Yiwu West Station on Saturday, July 29, heading towards Madrid, Spain. The breaking of the 10,000-train mark took only 22 days, with a staggering 1.083 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods sent, a year-on-year increase of 27%.

The Freight Department of China National Railway Group (China Railway Group) attributed this achievement to the successful transition of epidemic prevention and control in China. As the foreign trade import and export of the country stabilized and improved in quality, there has been a strong demand for cross-border cargo transportation.

Xu Xiantong, the head of the Sino-European team at the Yiwu Business Department of Jinhua Freight Center, revealed that the train was fully loaded with 110 TEUs, consisting of various goods such as small commodities, auto parts, electric bicycles, and photovoltaic modules. Departing from the Alashankou port in Xinjiang, the train is expected to arrive in Madrid within 21 days.

Ye Qiuran, vice president of operation at Yiwu Tianmeng Industrial Investment Co., Ltd., the operator of the train, highlighted the increasing trend of transporting high value-added and high-tech products via the “Yixin Europe” China-Europe train departing from Yiwu.

To ensure the smooth and stable operation of the China-Europe Railway Express, China National Railway Group has made significant efforts in boosting transportation capacity. Several railway ports and rear railway channels have been completed to address any shortcomings. For instance, the newly established international freight yard at the Manzhouli Port has increased the daily reloading capacity of the China-Europe Express from 420 TEUs to 840 TEUs. Additionally, the hub node of the China-Europe Railway Express is being strengthened, with exploration underway for its expansion across the Black Sea and Caspian Hainan, aiming to create a comprehensive and interconnected transportation service network.

The Freight Department of China National Railway Group emphasized its commitment to extensive consultation, joint construction, and shared benefits. They will enhance international railway cooperation to ensure the stability of the industrial chain supply chain, serve the new development pattern, and contribute to the construction of the Belt and Road with high quality.

For more information, please visit our official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/zaobaosg/.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

