China reinforces its military spending and figures economic growth at 5%

Daniela Vargas



March 5, 2023 – 10:41 PM

A reinforcement of the Defense budget for 2023, in a context of growing distrust on the part of its Asian neighbors, the United States and NATO towards its growing military power, China announced at the beginning of its annual parliamentary session, which will end with a third term presidential election to Xi Jinping.

The increase in spending, the strongest since 2019, will be 7.2%, a slight increase compared to +7.1% the previous year, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance published during the annual session of the National People’s Congress. .

China will allocate 1.5 trillion yuan (225 billion dollars) to its defense. It is the second world military budget behind that of the United States, which, however, is three times higher.

However, there is skepticism about the veracity of the Chinese figures.

“A large part of their military research, such as missiles, cyber defense, etc., is not included in military spending, but is considered civilian research and development,” says Niklas Swanström, director of the Institute for Security Policy and Development in Stockholm.

For the eighth consecutive year, the increase in China’s defense budget remains below 10% but, even so, it arouses the suspicion of countries with territorial disputes with the Asian giant.

This is the case, for example, of India with skirmishes on its disputed border in the Himalayas, of Japan for control of the Diaoyu/Senkaku Islands or of the Philippines due to regular incidents over the sovereignty of some islands in the South China Sea.

And Western countries are also restless. Senior US officials recently accused Beijing of wanting to invade Taiwan in a few years or of having a “fleet” of military balloons that spy on the entire world.

taiwan

China presents its army as purely “defensive” and stresses that it has only one military base abroad, in Djibouti, unlike the hundreds the United States has.

In addition, military spending stands at 2% of the national GDP, less than the 3% of the American power.

But how does China use this money?

“It serves to increase the salaries of troops, finance better training conditions and get more advanced equipment,” says James Char, a Chinese military expert at Nanyang University of Technology in Singapore.

In addition, China “invests in its ability to take control of Taiwan and keep the US out of the region,” says Niklas Swanström.

“Arms Race”

“Northeast Asia is the scene of an arms race and Chinese reinforcement is its engine,” Swanström estimates.

Other countries in the region increased their military budgets by 2023, such as South Korea (+4.4%) or India (+13%).

Japan has just reviewed its defense doctrine and intends to double its military budget to 2% of GDP by 2027.

“China represents a challenge to the West and to the US-led international order” since the end of World War II, Char said.

“But at the military level, at least in the short and medium term, it is clear that it is not in a position to discuss Washington’s status as the number one world military power,” he adds.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States is the country with the highest military spending, with $801 billion in 2021, according to the latest available data.

They are followed in this order by China (293,000), India (76,600), the United Kingdom (68,400), Russia (65,900) and France (56,600).

It may interest you: Trump’s Election Message: In 2016 I Was Your Voice, Today I Am Your Warrior

Economy

On a more global level, Premier Keqiang assured that “the Chinese economy is experiencing a solid recovery” after three years of slowdown in growth due to the pandemic and the harsh sanitary restrictions applied by Beijing.

Even so, the growth target was set at “around 5%”, one of the lowest in decades.

In 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by only 3%, one of the worst results in 40 years in a context of economic slowdown, pandemic, lockdowns and real estate crisis.

“China’s economic development has been met with multiple unexpected factors both at home and abroad, such as the epidemic,” Keqiang acknowledged.

But “under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we have effectively coordinated epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development,” he added./AFP Summary