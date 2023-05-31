China Rejects Invitation to Meet U.S. Defense Ministers, Stifling Bilateral Relations – WSJ

China rejected a U.S. request for a meeting between the two defense ministers on the sidelines of an annual security forum in Singapore this weekend, the Pentagon said on Monday, showing the limits of a tentative revival between the two great power rivals.

China‘s decision to formally notify the Pentagon temporarily shuts the door on a meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and China‘s new defense minister, Li Shangfu, after the U.S. proposed a security meeting at the annual Shangri-La Dialogue. On the sidelines of the forum, a meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries was arranged.

China’s rejection of the proposal was also seen as an unusually blunt message, according to Pentagon officials.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, told The Wall Street Journal that the United States is seeking to suppress China by all possible means and continues to impose sanctions on Chinese officials, institutions and companies.

He also said, is there any sincerity and significance in such communication?

In the past, such meetings have been finalized at the last minute, including a meeting last year between Austin and then-China Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, which was also finalized at the last minute.

“China notified the United States overnight that they had declined our early May invitation to meet with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Singapore this week in Austin,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “The Department of Defense strongly believes in the importance of maintaining open lines of military communication between Washington and Beijing to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict.”

The Chinese decision followed weeks of U.S. efforts to secure the meeting, including a letter from Austin to Li Shangfu. Some U.S. officials have warned that China‘s refusal to meet could unnerve allies in Southeast Asia, fearing they will be caught between the two giants. They are open to the possibility of a meeting of lower-level officials in Singapore.

“In terms of our proposed phone call, our proposed meeting, our proposed meeting, In terms of dialogue, there are many difficulties, whether raised by the US Secretary of Defense or other senior US defense leaders.”

U.S.-China relations have been tense since February, when the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, warned Beijing not to supply Russia with weapons in the Ukraine war and allowed Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen to transit through the United States.

Earlier this month, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan held talks with his Chinese counterpart in Vienna. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also held talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in the first cabinet-level meeting between the two countries in Washington under the Biden administration.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns in Beijing, and Qin Gang sent a stern message on Taiwan, accusing the US of undermining the “hard-won positive momentum in US-China relations”.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. has been seeking to improve military ties between the two countries since the Chinese spy balloon incident, in part to stave off miscommunication amid U.S. and Chinese military deployments across the Asia-Pacific region and growing tensions over Taiwan exacerbated.

Aside from China’s refusal to arrange a meeting between Austin and Li Shangfu, the two countries have not rescheduled a visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which had been postponed because of the balloon incident.

Zack Cooper, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, said China‘s decision to meet with some senior U.S. officials instead of Austin and Li appeared to be a strategic choice.

“The Chinese believe that they have the greatest leverage when dealing with officials dealing with economic matters. So they are prioritizing those engagements over national security engagements,” Cooper said.

If it decides to lift the sanctions against Li Shangfu, the Biden administration must notify Congress. The Trump administration imposed those sanctions on Li Shangfu in 2018 after Li Shangfu, then head of the equipment development department of China‘s Central Military Commission, approved the purchase of Russian fighter jets and missiles. Li Shangfu was appointed China‘s defense minister this year.

Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in the United States, also told the Wall Street Journal that the United States should immediately lift relevant sanctions, remove obstacles with practical actions, and create a favorable atmosphere and conditions for dialogue and communication.