China releases pilot guidelines for self-driving vehicle transportation safety services | Lianhe Zaobao

China Issues Pilot Guidelines for Self-Driving Vehicle Safety Services

China has issued pilot guidelines for self-driving vehicle transportation safety services, requiring self-driving vehicles engaged in urban bus and tram passenger transportation to be equipped with a driver or safety officer.

The guidelines, published on the official website of the Ministry of Transport of China, also stipulate that operators using self-driving vehicles for urban bus and tram passenger transport, taxi passenger transport, road passenger transport, and road cargo transport must register as market entities in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, the guidelines require that taxi passenger transport (online ride-hailing) and road passenger transport should be insured by carrier liability insurance in accordance with the law.

In recent years, many places in China have accelerated the commercial application of autonomous driving and have shown strong support for the development of the autonomous driving industry from a policy perspective.

Zhao Jingwu, associate professor at Beihang University School of Law, highlighted three core issues in autonomous driving supervision: safety issues, determination of tort liability, and data security.

The issuance of these guidelines reflects the Chinese government’s commitment to addressing the regulatory and safety concerns surrounding the deployment of self-driving vehicles in public transportation. As the autonomous driving industry continues to grow, it is crucial to have clear and comprehensive guidelines in place to ensure the safety and security of passengers and pedestrians.

