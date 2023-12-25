China requires close attention to fiscal management reform and improvement of the tight living system | Lianhe Zaobao

The Chinese government recently held a national fiscal work conference in Beijing, during which they proposed a series of measures to improve fiscal management and ensure economic stability in 2024. The meeting, which took place from December 21st to 22nd, was attended by officials from the Ministry of Finance and other government departments.

Lan Fo’an, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Minister of the Ministry of Finance, delivered a work report at the conference, outlining the achievements of fiscal policies in 2023 and setting out the priorities for 2024. The conference emphasized the importance of maintaining a tight living concept, strictly implementing established debt measures, and increasing efforts to resolve existing hidden debts.

In a statement on the official website of the Ministry of Finance, the meeting highlighted the challenges faced in 2023 and the need to continue promoting proactive fiscal policies to support economic recovery. The fiscal departments were praised for their efforts in preventing and resolving local government debt risks, as well as enforcing financial discipline.

Looking ahead to 2024, the conference emphasized the critical role of fiscal and economic work in achieving the goals and tasks set out in the “14th Five-Year Plan”. It stressed the need to coordinate high-quality development and high-level security, increase macro-control efforts, and moderately intensify active fiscal policies to enhance economic vitality and prevent and resolve risks.

The meeting proposed a series of measures for 2024, including strengthening counter-cyclical and inter-cyclical adjustments of macroeconomic policies, maintaining appropriate expenditure intensity, and rationally arranging government investment. It also emphasized the importance of implementing tight living standards, optimizing the fiscal expenditure structure, and strictly enforcing financial discipline to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

Furthermore, the conference called for a focus on the reform of financial management to improve the efficiency of financial governance. This includes strictly implementing frugality, establishing the concept of tight living standards, and strengthening the supervision of these standards. The meeting also stressed the need to increase efforts to resolve existing hidden debts and prevent new hidden debts, in order to effectively prevent and resolve local debt risks.

These proposed measures aim to ensure a stable and sustainable fiscal and economic environment in 2024, as well as to support the overall goals of the "14th Five-Year Plan". The government's commitment to implementing these measures will be closely monitored in the coming year.

