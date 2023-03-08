Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has sent a threatening message to the United States regarding Washington’s “containment and repression” policy against China. Gang argues that the United States is abandoning a “rational path” in relations with Beijing and that, if the United States does not stop and continue to “continue on the wrong path”, there will “definitely be conflicts and clashes” with catastrophic consequences. China claims to follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, but continues to affirm its firm determination to protect its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially in relation to Taiwan. China is convinced that the United States wants to create an “Asia-Pacific version of NATO”, and that this is part of a broader plan for American influence in the Indo-Pacific area.