Home » China-Russia relations: Highlights of Russian PM Mishustin’s China visit – BBC News 中文
News

China-Russia relations: Highlights of Russian PM Mishustin’s China visit – BBC News 中文

by admin
China-Russia relations: Highlights of Russian PM Mishustin’s China visit – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/11DB0/production/_129863137_gettyimages-1257684719.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/11DB0/production/_129863137_gettyimages-1257684719.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/11DB0/production/_129863137_gettyimages-1257684719.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/11DB0/production/_129863137_gettyimages-1257684719.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/11DB0/production/_129863137_gettyimages-1257684719.jpg 800w” alt=”米舒斯京和习近平会面” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/11DB0/production/_129863137_gettyimages-1257684719.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Mishustin meets Xi Jinping.

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin recently visited China for two days at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. During his visit, he met with Chinese leaders Xi Jinping and Li Qiang and mentioned strengthening cooperation in multiple fields.

Russia invaded Ukraine last year, and China has long been seen as secretly supporting Russia. Shortly before Mishustin’s visit to China, China sent Li Hui, China‘s special representative for Eurasian affairs, to visit Ukraine.

This is Mishustin’s first visit to China since taking office. What are the highlights of his trip?

China and Russia strengthen cooperation

Russian Prime Minister Mishustin met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during his two-day visit to China. Reports of the meeting centered on increased cooperation.

You may also like

Dominic Thiem starts against Cachin at the French...

Beijing: the Chinese group CNEEC provides more than...

Dissidents of Iván Mordisco would be recruiting children...

Paraguay: 2,000 police officers during anti-election protests

The tandem director reached the final round of...

Alleged ELN member captured in the urban area...

ProShares & Gas posts 20% loss

FGR notifies two new crimes for which the...

Jineth Bedoya asks the JEP to open a...

5/24【#时务大家谈】Xie Feng, a veteran diplomat with the United...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy