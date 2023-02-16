16.02.2023

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced that Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles and Defense will be included in the “unreliable entity list”, prohibiting them from engaging in China-related import and export activities and new investment in China. Lockheed Martin is an American aerospace manufacturer. Raytheon Missiles & Defense is a large U.S. defense industry contractor.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) China on Thursday (February 16) announced trade and investment sanctions against Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Missiles & Defense for their Participate in arms sales to Taiwan to further isolate democratic Taiwan, which the CCP claims as territorial sovereignty.

The Ministry of Commerce of China announced that the above two companies were included in the “Unreliable Entity List”, which prohibits them from engaging in China-related import and export activities and making new investments in China. The reason for the sanctions is “to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests”.

It’s unclear what impact those sanctions might have. In 2019 and 2020, China has announced sanctions on Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, two U.S. military companies, at least twice, but has never explained the details or implementation methods of the sanctions.

The United States bans most weapons-related technology sales to China, but some military contractors also have civilian operations in aerospace and other markets. According to the “Taiwan Relations Act” signed in 1979, the United States provides Taiwan with the means of self-defense.

U.S. arms sales to Taiwan have repeatedly drawn Beijing’s ire. China has repeatedly reiterated that Taiwan is the most important and sensitive issue in its relationship with Washington. China has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan over the past two years. Taiwan’s government says it wants peace but will defend itself if attacked.

Taiwan and China split in 1949. The island of 22 million people has never been part of the People’s Republic of China, but China has declared that it is obliged to unite with the mainland, by force if necessary.

The Chinese government under Xi Jinping has stepped up its intimidation of Taiwan by flying fighter jets and bombers in its airspace and launching missiles into the surrounding waters.

Balloon incident further strains U.S.-China relations

At present, bilateral relations between the United States and China are once again tense due to the balloon incident. At present, bilateral relations between the United States and China are once again tense due to the balloon incident. On February 10, the United States blacklisted six Chinese entities suspected of being involved in the spy balloon program. The blacklisted companies are: Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., Ltd., China Electronics Technology Group 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Ltd., Eagle Gate Aviation Technology Group Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Tianhaixiang Aviation Technology Co., Ltd. Company and Shanxi Yingmen Aviation Technology Group Co., Ltd. The Commerce Department said the five Chinese companies and one research institute helped modernize China‘s military, particularly aerospace programs, including airships and aircraft. Blacklisted companies have difficulty accessing U.S. technology exports. Known as the “entity list,” companies on the list will not be able to buy technology or goods from U.S. suppliers unless they obtain a special export license from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reiterated at a press conference on February 15 that “the Chinese civilian unmanned airship strayed into the U.S. airspace by accident and incident caused by force majeure” and accused the U.S. side of “abuse of force, overreaction, and escalation.” situation, and use this as an excuse to illegally sanction Chinese companies and institutions.” He also said that China strongly opposes this and “will take countermeasures against relevant US entities that harm China‘s sovereignty and security in accordance with the law.”

(Associated Press)

