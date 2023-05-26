China Severely Punishes Rape, Obscenity and Other Sexual Violations of Minors

comprehensive CCTV news and “Rule of Law Daily” report, It refers to the fact that in order to satisfy the purpose of sexual stimulation, the defendant used the Internet as a medium to lure and coerce minors into engaging in nude chats or sending nude photos and nude videos under the guise of “making friends with individuality” and “recruiting child stars”.

According to the “Interpretation on Several Issues Concerning the Application of Law in the Handling of Criminal Cases of Raping and Molesting Minors” issued by the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate on Thursday, coercing and inducing minors to engage in online nude chats and asking minors for nude photos and videos and other special indecent acts will be convicted and punished for the crime of child molestation or compulsory indecency, and if other crimes are constituted at the same time, they will be convicted and punished according to the provisions of heavier punishment.

The relevant person in charge of the Supreme Law explained that among various issues that infringe on the rights and interests of minors, sexual assault crimes such as rape and molestation seriously damage the physical and mental health of minors, and seriously trample on the legal red line and ethical bottom line. The people hate it deeply and the society reacts strongly.

The person in charge said that in response to the new situations and changes that have occurred in such crimes in recent years, the “Criminal Law Amendment (Eleventh)” that will be implemented in 2021 has made important changes to the conviction and sentencing standards for related crimes. How to apply these new revised provisions? , also needs to be specified.