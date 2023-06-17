China shares 1.5TB of satellite image data with the rest of the BRICS

China has shared 400 scenes of satellite image data with the rest of the BRICS, with a total volume of 1.5TB, since the signing of the BRICS Remote Sensing Satellite Constellation Cooperation agreement in August 2021.

The information was delivered by the director of the National Space Administration of China, Zhang Kejian, virtually this Friday during the session entitled “Cooperation between the BRICS in space” of the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

“The BRICS mechanism is an important platform for cooperation between emerging market countries and developing countries. The cooperation between the BRICS has entered a new stage of cooperation in this field,” Zhang said.

He added that China “invites more emerging market countries to join the BRICS pattern of space cooperation and exchange,” namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Also at the St. Petersburg forum, the Russian authorities shared Russia’s contribution to the agreement between the BRICS.

According to the press service of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, in 2022 Russia shared satellite images of more than 85,000 square kilometers with the other partners of the group.

Roscosmos Director General Yuri Borisov said that Russia is interested in deepening cooperation with the rest of the BRICS and making the transition from individual projects to a large-scale technological alliance in space exploration.