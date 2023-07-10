China: Six dead in school stabbing attack

A city government spokeswoman in Lianjiang, south China‘s Guangdong province, said a knife attack at a kindergarten school on Monday left six dead and one person injured.

According to the French news agency FP, the spokesman said that a teacher, two parents and three students were among the dead, but he did not provide information about the identity and age of the deceased.

He added: ‘A suspect has been arrested and police investigations are ongoing.’

According to China‘s official news network, the incident took place at 7:40 a.m. local time.

The Reuters news agency, citing the police, wrote that the suspected attacker is a 25-year-old man.

According to police, the suspect is surnamed Wu and hails from Lianjiang.

According to BBC News, the attacker was arrested at 8am local time and police are calling it a ‘premeditated attack’.

After the incident, the areas adjacent to the school have been sealed.

Citizens are not allowed to own weapons in China, and stabbings are rare in the country, but there have been a few reported incidents of knife attacks in recent years, many of which took place in schools, prompting authorities to Security has been increased around schools.

Earlier in August 2022, a knife attack at a kindergarten school in southeast China‘s Jiangxi province left three dead and six injured.

