After the successful launch of the “Wentian” experimental module, the “Mengtian” experimental module, which is the last module in the construction phase of the Chinese space station, has recently arrived at the Wenchang space launch site in Hainan and is scheduled to launch in October. Since then, the Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-15 manned spacecraft will be launched one after another this year to complete all flight missions during the construction phase of the space station.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Recently, the China Manned Space Engineering Office officially released the three flight mission logos of Mengtian Experimental Module, Tianzhou-5 and Shenzhou-15.

So far, the identification of the 12 missions in the key technology verification stage and construction stage of the Chinese space station has been assembled!

The first flight mission identification of the Long March 5B carrier rocket:

The three-cabin flight mission identification of the space station:

In the space station stage, the 4 flight mission identifications of the Tianzhou cargo spacecraft:

In the space station stage, the Shenzhou manned spacecraft has 4 flight mission identifications:

I wish the follow-up mission a complete success!