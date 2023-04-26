Home » China Star｜2023 China Aerospace Public Welfare Image Ambassador Officially Appears Chen Dong’s Message Resonates_Guangming.com
News

China Star｜2023 China Aerospace Public Welfare Image Ambassador Officially Appears Chen Dong’s Message Resonates_Guangming.com

by admin
China Star｜2023 China Aerospace Public Welfare Image Ambassador Officially Appears Chen Dong’s Message Resonates_Guangming.com

At the launch ceremony of China Aerospace Day held on the morning of April 24, the 2023 China Aerospace Public Welfare Ambassadors made a wonderful appearance. Han Zaifen, inheritor of representative items of cultural heritage and performing artist of Huangmei Opera.

Chen Dong, a special-class astronaut of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Brigade, has carried out two manned spaceflight missions. Space Medal.

Wang Chi, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a space physicist engaged in space physics and space weather research in my country, and the chief scientist of the fourth phase of lunar exploration.

Han Zaifen, Chinese Huangmei Opera performing artist, national first-class actor, inheritor of Huangmei Opera, a representative item of national intangible cultural heritage. Representative of the 10th and 13th National People’s Congress, member of the National Committee of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, member of the Executive Committee of the All-China Women’s Federation, vice-chairman of the Chinese Dramatists Association, a national candidate for the New Century Millions of Talents Project, a national model worker, and the National March 8 Red Flag hand.

[
责编：袁晴 ]

See also  Anti-mafia, there are 18 unpresentable to the municipal authorities. Fdi candidate arrested in Palermo for vote exchange

You may also like

Summers “The probability of US default is only...

The life of El Pollo Vallenato in a...

You need to know that before you buy

Week with .week: Are Robert Fico and Igor...

First global opinion poll on ecological transformation

Extremely rare cow escapes from slaughterhouse: gone for...

In a debate with Šimeček, Sulík showed how...

“We reiterate that the games stay in the...

Three percent wind power area in SH –...

China small goods hub sees export surge in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy