China Star｜2023 China Aerospace Public Welfare Image Ambassador Officially Appears Chen Dong’s Message Resonates_Xinhua News Agency

China Star｜2023 China Aerospace Public Welfare Image Ambassador Officially Appears Chen Dong’s Message Resonates
At the launch ceremony of China Aerospace Day held on the morning of April 24, the 2023 China Aerospace Public Welfare Ambassadors made a wonderful appearance. Han Zaifen, inheritor of representative items of cultural heritage and performing artist of Huangmei Opera.
Chen Dong, a special-class astronaut of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Astronaut Brigade, has carried out two manned spaceflight missions. Space Medal.
Wang Chi, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a space physicist engaged in space physics and space weather research in my country, and the chief scientist of the fourth phase of lunar exploration.
Han Zaifen, Chinese Huangmei Opera performing artist, national first-class actor, inheritor of Huangmei Opera, a representative item of national intangible cultural heritage. Representative of the 10th and 13th National People’s Congress, member of the National Committee of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, member of the Executive Committee of the All-China Women’s Federation, vice-chairman of the Chinese Dramatists Association, a national candidate for the New Century Millions of Talents Project, a national model worker, and the National March 8 Red Flag hand.
Editor: Liu Shan Editor in charge: Liu Liang
