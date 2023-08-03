China Strongly Opposes Lai Ching-teh’s Planned Transit to the United States, Urges U.S. to Abide by One-China Principle

Title: China Condemns Taiwan’s Deputy Leader’s Planned Transit to the United States

Beijing, August 3rd – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson condemned the plans of Lai Ching-teh, the deputy leader of the Taiwan region of China, to “transit” to the United States. The spokesperson expressed China‘s firm opposition to any form of official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan, as well as any actions that support “Taiwan independence.”

Lai Ching-teh, a prominent figure in Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, announced that he would be leaving Taiwan to attend the inauguration of the President of Brazil in Paraguay on August 12th. As part of his trip, Lai plans to make a transit stop in the United States, with stops in New York and San Francisco.

China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stated that the Taiwan issue is of utmost importance and a red line in Sino-U.S. relations. China strongly urged the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-U.S. joint communiqués. They also called for the U.S. to honor its commitment to not support “Taiwan independence” and to cease all official exchanges with Taiwan.

Furthermore, China demanded that the U.S. put an end to any actions that could potentially upgrade substantive U.S.-Taiwan relations and prevent any support or encouragement of “Taiwan independence” forces. The spokesperson warned that arranging for Lai Ching-teh to “transit” to the United States would be seen as a wrong signal and measures would be taken to safeguard China‘s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson reiterated that there is no path to “Taiwan independence” and urged the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to understand that colluding with external forces to provoke independence would only lead to harm for the people of Taiwan. Any attempts to seek independence would be futile.

China vowed to closely monitor the situation and take decisive measures to protect its national interests. The tensions between China and Taiwan add further strain to the already complicated relationship between China and the United States.

